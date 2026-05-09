Munster Struggle in Defeat as ConnachtDominate Interpro Clash

Clayton McMillan admits Munster were second best in a 26-7 loss to Connacht, highlighting physicality and referee decisions as key factors. The province now focuses on recovering ahead of a must-win home game against the Lions.

Clayton McMillan admitted that his Munster team was outclassed by a dominant Connacht side, who secured a decisive 26-7 bonus-point win at a packed Dexcom Stadium in Galway.

The match, which held significant playoff implications, saw Stuart Lancaster’s Connacht control the game from the outset, while Munster struggled to gain any meaningful foothold. The defending champions only managed to score in the second half, with Alex Kendellen’s disallowed try proving a turning point. Speaking after the game, McMillan conceded that Connacht were simply the better team on the night, praising their physicality and execution.

The Munster head coach acknowledged that his team failed to capitalize on early possession advantages and were outcompeted in key collisions. He also reflected on the unintended impact of referee decisions, such as Kendellen’s ruled-out try and Diarmuid Barron’s controversial red card, which further derailed Munster’s momentum. Despite the disappointment, McMillan emphasized the resilience his players showed, particularly in a competitive second-half stretch, and called for a focused response ahead of their next high-stakes fixture.

Munster’s difficult night was compounded by a shoulder injury to lock Edwin Edogbo, who left the pitch in visible discomfort. While McMillan offered no immediate update on Edogbo’s condition, he stressed that injuries are part of the sport and that his squad must regroup quickly.

Next up for Munster is a crucial home clash against the Lions at Thomond Park, where they will aim to bounce back before the final rounds of the URC campaign. For now, McMillan and his players will reflect on a humbling loss to a Connacht side that showcased why they are serious title contenders





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