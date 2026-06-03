Murder Suspect Challenges Extradition Over EncroChat Evidence Protections

A man accused of murdering gangland figure Robbie Lawlor contests extradition to the UK, arguing that post-Brexit legal differences mean evidence from EncroChat would be admissible there despite potential inadmissibility under EU law. Legal representatives debated the applicability of the European Charter of Fundamental Rights and CJEU rulings in the Irish High Court.

A man facing a charge of murdering gangland figure Robbie Lawlor has challenged his extradition from Ireland to the United Kingdom, arguing he would not receive the same protections regarding evidence obtained from encrypted messaging platforms as he would within the European Union legal framework.

Gemma McLoughlin-Burke BL, representing the 44-year-old Mr. Gill, presented arguments in the Irish High Court concerning the admissibility of communications retrieved from EncroChat. She asserted that the Court of Justice of the European Union has established precedents where such evidence would be inadmissible if an accused cannot scrutinize the methods of its collection and transfer between authorities. Under EU law, individuals prosecuted using such data can challenge its admissibility at the CJEU and invoke the European Charter of Fundamental Rights.

However, since the UK is no longer subject to the Charter following Brexit, and the CJEU's jurisdiction does not extend there, she claimed her client faces a prima facie breach of his charter rights by being tried in the UK. In response, Leonora Frawley BL, for the Minister for Justice, contended that EncroChat messages are admissible in both the EU and the UK.

She outlined multiple avenues for Mr. Gill to contest the evidence in UK courts, including standard rules on evidence admissibility and references to the European Convention on Human Rights, to which the UK remains a party. A presumption of a fair trial exists, she added, noting a UK tribunal is reviewing the use of covert surveillance in criminal cases.

Ms. Frawley argued Mr. Gill had not demonstrated an inability to challenge the evidence or a lack of remedy in the UK. The Irish court must assess whether extradition would cause a flagrant and egregious breach of fundamental rights or a serious risk of a fundamentally unfair trial. Mr. Justice Patrick McGrath remanded Mr. Gill in custody pending a bail hearing and indicated he will deliver his judgment on the extradition at a later date.

The extradition warrant, issued by Northern Irish authorities, alleges Mr. Gill, of Malahide Road, Clontarf, Dublin, participated in a joint enterprise to murder Robert Lawlor on April 4, 2020. Det. Garda Robert Cumerford previously informed the court that Lawlor's shooting stemmed from an ongoing feud among criminal gangs from Dublin, Drogheda, and Sligo, which has seen several key figures killed.

Gardaí believe Lawlor was responsible for the murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready Woods, whose dismembered remains were found in various locations. Mr. Gill also faces an additional charge of possessing a 9mm self-loading pistol with intent between April 2 and 5, 2020. The State has objected to bail for Mr. Gill while the extradition decision is pending





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