Phoebe Bridgers performs sold-out Dublin dates while Other Voices celebrates 25 years in Dingle. Explore top music, theatre, and art events across Ireland this November.

Music enthusiasts and cultural attendees have a packed schedule for late November as major artists and festivals take center stage across Ireland. Phoebe Bridgers brings her critically acclaimed solo work to the 3Arena in Dublin for two sold-out performances, while the Other Voices festival celebrates its 25th anniversary in Dingle, Co Kerry. These events mark significant moments for both emerging and established acts in the Irish and international music scenes.

The Other Voices festival runs from Friday, November 27th, until Sunday, November 29th, with various venues, times, and prices available. The event marks a quarter-century milestone for the initiative that transformed music presentation in Ireland. Operating under the theme Draíocht sa Ríocht, or Magic in the Kingdom, the festival features performances at St James' Church by The Waterboys, Gilla Band, Lambrini Girls, Julia Jacklin, and the Mercury Prize-nominated Knats.

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Other Voices Festival Celebrates Quarter Century

The 25th edition of Other Voices highlights the longevity and influence of the Dingle-based festival. In addition to headline acts, the Jameson Music Trail presents more than 100 gigs from emerging Irish music acts in compact venues throughout the town. This extensive program ensures that local talent receives significant exposure alongside international stars. The festival also includes Ireland's Edge strand, offering discussions and interviews with notable figures such as comedy writer Aisling Bea, author Irvine Welsh, and journalist Carole Cadwalladr.

Phoebe Bridgers Brings Grammy Success To Dublin

Phoebe Bridgers performs at the 3Arena in Dublin on Monday, November 23rd, and Tuesday, November 24th, with shows starting at 6.30pm. Tickets for these events are priced at €52.85 and are already sold out. The American singer-songwriter has been nominated 11 times for Grammy Awards, winning four. She has released solo music since her 2017 debut album Stranger in the Alps. Her solo work continues to draw intense fan devotion, with critics noting the emotional depth of her performances.

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Although Bridgers is part of the indie trio Boygenius, her solo career remains the primary focus for these Dublin dates. She will perform songs from across her career, including tracks from her latest album, Lost Weekend. The demand for tickets underscores her status as one of the most compelling artists in contemporary indie rock. Fans who missed the initial sales have limited options for securing entry to these intimate arena shows.

Jon Hopkins Delivers Ambient Soundscape In Dublin

English musician Jon Hopkins performs at the NCH in Dublin on Monday, November 23rd, starting at 8pm. Tickets cost €45. Hopkins began studying piano at the Royal College of Music in London at age 12. He won a competition to perform Ravel's Piano Concerto in G with an orchestra before shifting his focus to rock music at age 17. His career has evolved from classical training to creating renowned ambient electronic music.

His discography spans from his 2001 debut Opalescent to his 2024 studio album Ritual. Hopkins is known for crafting assured and immersive soundscapes that blend electronic and organic elements. Attendees at the NCH can expect a performance that is punchier than his recorded material. Special guests Maddie Ashman and Leo Abrahams will support Hopkins during this Dublin concert, adding further depth to the evening's program.

Kronos Quartet Honors Steve Reich At 90

The Kronos Quartet returns to the NCH in Dublin on Sunday, November 22nd, for an 8pm performance honoring composer Steve Reich. Reich turned 90 on October 3rd. The quartet features new members Gabriela Díaz on violin and Ayane Kozasa on viola, alongside founder David Harrington and cellist Paul Wiancko. Tickets are priced at €45, €40, and €35. The program focuses on quartets commissioned by the group, highlighting Reich's long-standing collaboration with the ensemble.

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The performance includes iconic works such as Different Trains from 1989, Triple Quartet from 2001, and WTC 9/11 from 2011. These pieces demonstrate Reich's innovative use of rhythm, phasing, and historical narrative. The Kronos Quartet's interpretation brings a fresh dynamic to these established compositions. This concert serves as both a tribute to Reich's longevity and a showcase of the quartet's evolving membership and artistic direction.

Theatre And Arts Offer Diverse Entertainment Options

Beyond music, Dublin offers compelling theatre and visual art experiences. Stage Silence of the Lambs runs from Tuesday, November 24th, until Saturday, November 28th, at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. Based on Thomas Harris's thriller, the play features Mollie Gallagher as Clarice Starling, John Partridge as Hannibal Lecter, and Sam Jackson as Buffalo Bill. Directed by Nikolai Foster, tickets range from €46.70 to €63.55.

For families, A Christmas Carol plays at Ark from Wednesday, November 25th, until Wednesday, December 30th. Actors Aaron Monaghan and Bryan Burroughs perform the classic 1843 novella at varying times. Tickets are €18.50 and €14. Meanwhile, Imma in Dublin hosts A Sea for Borrowed Time until Sunday, July 4th. This free exhibition explores Palestinian artistic practice, featuring works by Basma Al Sharif, Simone Fattal, and others, addressing displacement and political conflict through various media.