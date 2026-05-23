Musical theatre actor Anna-Jane Casey prepares for Judy Garland role

Musical theatre actor Anna-Jane Casey prepares for her role as Judy Garland in the upcoming stage production Judy – End of the Rainbow. She discusses the differences in singing ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ as a wide-eyed teenager and when battling drug addiction, reads up on Garland’s life, and watches her final film. The production runs at various theaters across Ireland.

Musical theatre actor Anna-Jane Casey prepares for her role as Judy Garland in the upcoming stage production Judy – End of the Rainbow. At the Mill Studio in Dublin, she undergoes an intense hair and make-up session in preparation for a promotional photo shoot and her performance as Hollywood star Judy Garland .

Casey discusses the difference between singing ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ as a wide-eyed teenager and when battling drug addiction. She is currently reading up on Garland’s life and watching her final film. The production runs at the Everyman Theatre, Cork, Gaiety Theatre, Dublin, and The Grand Opera House, Belfast





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Musical Theatre Act Anna-Jane Casey Judy Garland Eastender’S Actress Judy – End Of The Rainbow Everyman Theatre Cork Gaiety Theatre Dublin The Grand Opera House Belfast

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