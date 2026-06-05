Musician Left Traumatized After Thugs Throw Him From Moving Car During Keyboard Sale

Musician suffers broken ankle and multiple cuts after attackers force him into a moving car while negotiating sale of a rare keyboard. The attackers flee, leaving victim with severe physical injuries and lasting psychological trauma. Calls for better safety guidelines for online sales.

A talented Irish musician has become a victim of a vicious robbery that has left him physically and mentally scarred. In late March, the performer decided to sell a rare Korg Pa3x keyboard through the online marketplace DoneDeal, hoping to earn €1,500.

He arranged to meet with a potential buyer named Tony on the same day. The agreement quickly turned dangerous when a car pulled up and men posing as customers requested to check whether the keyboard could fit in the back seat. The men demanded that the musician enter their vehicle. While forced into the passenger seat, the driver accelerated and the other men began to violently kick and assault him.

One of the attackers struck him while he was still on the road, causing a broken ankle and severe cuts, bruises and scrapes across his face and legs. The attackers fled as the musician fell out of the car. The confrontation has had a lasting effect on the musician's life. He has been unable to perform or earn an income through music and has expressed deep anxiety about leaving his home.

He says he is constantly worried that the attackers may return, and the knowledge that they know his home address has intensified his fear. This incident has also had a dramatic impact on his psychological well‑being, causing him to withdraw from everyday activities and, he says, expecting that the violence he survived might happen again. In order to raise awareness, the musician has urged anyone who sells goods online to take extra precautions.

He recommends selecting public meeting places with CCTV, inviting a trusted friend to be present, and taking all additional safety measures to avoid future attacks. While the police are still investigating and have not yet made any arrests, the case serves as a stark reminder that online sales can turn into violent confrontations.

There is a crucial need for greater public vigilance, as well as for local law enforcement to complete additional investigations in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Musician Robbery Keyboard Sale Online Marketplace Injury

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Decathlon Ireland Launches 'No Tent Left Behind' Initiative to Reduce Festival WasteDecathlon Ireland has introduced a new initiative to reduce festival waste by allowing customers to return their festival tents and receive a gift card in exchange.

Read more »

Fiachna Ó Braonáin’s Leaving Cert: ‘I stayed up very late at night, drinking coffee and cramming’The musician and broadcaster sat the exams in the summer of 1984

Read more »

EU politicians agree on new migration pact to increase deportations, drawing criticism from left-wing MEPsThe EU Migration and Asylum Pact text agreed on Monday allows national authorities to raid homes, enforce deportation orders, and detain undocumented individuals deemed a flight risk for up to 30 months. Green MEP Mélissa Camara slammed the move as endorsing ICE practices seen in the US. The agreement was made possible after the centre-right EPP voted with far-right groups. Irish MEP Aodhán O'Riordain accused Fine Gael of making deals with the far right, while Fine Gael MEP Regina Doherty defended the law, highlighting different routes for undocumented Irish in the US versus undocumented migrants in Europe.

Read more »

Paris Fury fans say 'Tyson is lucky man' as she slips into gorgeous holiday fitParis Fury is currently on holiday in Thailand with her husband, Tyson Fury, and five of their seven children - and one of her outfit choices left fans jealous of the boxing legend

Read more »