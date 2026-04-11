My Favourite Things: A Personal Reflection

An individual shares their favorite things, from memorable life events like their wedding and career highlights to entertainment choices like movies, music, and concerts. This piece offers a glimpse into personal preferences and experiences, showcasing what brings joy and meaning to life.

My wedding day, December 28th, 2021, remains etched in my memory as the most extraordinary day. The day was filled with joy, laughter, and a few tears of happiness, surrounded by beloved family and close friends. I remember smiling from the morning until night, and reflecting on the day still brings immense joy. The entire day was perfect, and married life has been wonderful since then.

A significant accomplishment in my sports career was captaining Wexford to Senior All Ireland success in 2011. It had always been a dream of mine to achieve this goal, and I was so proud to see it become a reality. As an ardent admirer of romantic comedies, my favorite actor is Hugh Grant and my favorite actress is Sandra Bullock. They have both portrayed incredibly memorable roles over the years and consistently inject humor into their performances, which I find incredibly appealing. \I am a huge concert enthusiast and relish the excitement of live music. My favorite concert was my first one! It was a Westlife concert back in 2000 at The Point Depot. My sister and I were so excited and even saw the Westlife lads drive past us in their sports cars as we walked to the venue. I loved them then and still do. I also had a starstruck encounter with Shane Filan a number of years ago as I was heading to an Ed Sheeran concert. The song 'From Now On' from The Greatest Showman is definitely a favorite. I love its lyrics and rhythm. Another song that I have always loved, and that I would sing if put on the spot, is 'Past The Point of Rescue' by Mary Black. I am not the best person to ask about books as I am not a big reader. I'm the opposite of my husband when it comes to books! I mostly read 'Peppa loves Australia' or 'Funny Bones' to my 3 year and 1 year old before bedtime and I love how much they enjoy those books. I have always been a great fan of romantic comedies. My favorite movie to watch repeatedly is The Greatest Showman. I adore the plot, the actors, and above all, the soundtrack. I went to see it at the cinema multiple times and loved every moment. \A standout holiday for me was when my sister Helena and I took our mother to New York City in June 2017. We spent five days there and experienced so much: visits to the Statue of Liberty and the 9/11 Memorial, walks in Central Park, Broadway shows, shopping trips to the outlets, and much more. I would love to return to explore even more. The Alamo restaurant in the Riverside Park Hotel holds a special place in my heart as my favorite restaurant. Every time I dine there, I order the same meal: bacon and cheese potato skins for starters, chicken curry with rice and chips for the main course, and their signature brownie for dessert. I highly recommend it, but it's best to arrive with an empty stomach! The Hollywood Flawless Filter by Charlotte Tilbury, shade 4, is one of those beauty products I've consistently used and will always return to. It provides a wonderful glow and conceals under-eye bags when I'm tired! My sister Helena and I have a very special relationship. We've shared countless wonderful moments, and she's been there for me through everything. She is great at offering advice, supporting me in whatever I pursue, always has my back, and, most importantly, makes delicious food for me! My best bad joke: Why was Cinderella so bad at Camogie? Because she kept running away from the ball! My parents always emphasized the importance of self-belief and having confidence in whatever I do. I have always loved this quote by Roy T. Bennett: 'Believe in yourself. You are braver than you think, more talented than you know and capable of more than you imagine.





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