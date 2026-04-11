My Favourite Things: Wedding, Sports Triumph, and Life's Simple Pleasures

A reflection on life's best moments, from a joyful wedding and sports success to favorite actors, music, food, and family experiences. Highlights include a wedding day, a successful sports career, cherished friendships, and memorable travel experiences, along with favorite films and beauty products.

My wedding day, December 28th, 2021, with Brendan, remains an unforgettable moment, filled with love, laughter, and a few tears. Surrounded by family and close friends, the day was a continuous smile, a source of enduring happiness. Everything felt perfect, and married life has been wonderful since. Looking back, the memories of that day evoke pure joy.

Beyond personal milestones, my sports career highlight was captaining Wexford to Senior All Ireland success in 2011, a long-held dream realized. The collective triumph, the culmination of hard work and dedication, stands out as a testament to teamwork and perseverance.\As a dedicated fan of romantic comedies, Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock are my favorite actors. They have both consistently delivered memorable performances, injecting humor and charm into their roles. Their ability to make audiences laugh and feel connected to their characters makes them stand out in their field. Their performances have become iconic in the genre, creating a lasting impact on popular culture. Beyond cinema, my love for live music led me to my first concert, a Westlife performance in 2000 at The Point Depot. The excitement of that night, especially the glimpse of the band members, created a lasting memory. Years later, an encounter with Shane Filan at an Ed Sheeran concert left me starstruck, a testament to the enduring appeal of the band and its members. Regarding music, 'From Now On' from The Greatest Showman resonates deeply, a song I adore for its lyrics and rhythm. My party piece, if pushed, would be 'Past The Point of Rescue' by Mary Black, a song that evokes strong emotion.\While I am not a big reader, I find joy in sharing stories with my children, especially 'Peppa loves Australia' and 'Funny Bones'. The bond of sharing those books with my children during their bedtime is special. The Greatest Showman remains my favorite movie, a film I have watched repeatedly for its storyline, actors, and soundtrack. The vivid colors and catchy music makes the movie worth rewatching. My sister Helena and I brought our mom to New York City in June 2017. The five-day trip was packed with activities – visits to the Statue of Liberty and the 9/11 museum, strolls in Central Park, Broadway shows, and shopping sprees. The experiences solidified our family bond. Dining at The Alamo restaurant in the Riverside Park Hotel provides a consistently enjoyable experience. I always choose the same meal: bacon and cheese potato skins, chicken curry with rice and chips, and the signature brownie. The Hollywood Flawless Filter by Charlotte Tilbury, shade 4, is a beauty product I often use for its glow and concealing effects, especially when sleep-deprived. My sister Helena is my best friend. She offers amazing advice, unwavering support, and makes sure to cook delicious food. Finally, my best joke would be: Why was Cinderella so bad at Camogie? Because she kept running away from the ball! My parents taught me self-belief, echoing Roy T. Bennett’s quote: 'Believe in yourself. You are braver than you think, more talented than you know and capable of more than you imagine.





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