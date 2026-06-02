MyWealthManagement Group Acquires Adelphi Financial Brokers

MyWealthManagement (MWM) Group has acquired Waterford-based Adelphi Financial Brokers in a move to boost its presence across Ireland. The acquisition is the fifth completed by the group since it unveiled its growth strategy in June last year, following a €10 million investment. MWM Group is targeting €750 million in assets under advice by the end of the second quarter of 2026, with its acquisition pipeline aiming to boost that to €1.5 billion by year-end.

Wealth management and mortgage broker MyWealthManagement (MWM) Group is acquiring Waterford-based Adelphi Financial Brokers for an undisclosed sum. Adelphi, which employs six people and serves around 2,000 clients, specialises in providing financial planning advice to high net worth individuals, corporates and families.

This is the fifth acquisition completed by the group since it unveiled its growth strategy in June last year, following a €10 million investment. In December, MWM acquired Inspire Financial's book of business, and previously merged with Financial Innovations in March 2026. Founding director of Adelphi Brokers John O'Byrne, said the acquisition was an exciting new chapter for the company and its clients.

What stood out from our discussions with MWM Group was the strong cultural fit and shared focus on long-term client relationships and quality advice. Joining the group will allow us to continue delivering a personal service to clients locally, while also benefiting from the additional scale, resources and expertise that come with being part of a larger organisation.

MWM Group is targeting €750 million in assets under advice by the end of the second quarter of 2026, with its acquisition pipeline aiming to boost that to €1.5 billion by year-end. It is also planning to expand its workforce to 300 by 2030, with growth coming primarily from mergers. This acquisition represents another important step in our growth strategy as we continue to expand our presence across Ireland, said Joey Sheahan, head of Acquisitions at MWM





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