In southern Lebanon the city of Nabatieh remains a frontline for Israeli air strikes while local volunteers battle to keep emergency services operational amid rising casualties and shattered infrastructure.

Under the fading light of a June evening the hills surrounding the city of Nabatieh dimmed to ash as aircraft choreographed a deadly ballet over the peninsula.

The city, perched above the Litani River only twelve kilometres from the Israeli frontier, has endured a steady barrage of air strikes for weeks. Residents who managed to leave have returned to a landscape scarred by cratered fields, ruined homes, and a stifling haze that clings to the streets. With every blast, the air grows heavy, as if the very sky itself recoils from the violence below.

From the modest headquarters perched on a ridge, a handful of volunteers from the Nabatieh Ambulance Service scan the horizon for the telltale flare of incoming missiles. Chief Mohammad Suleiman, age forty‑two, oversees a skeleton crew that has shrunk from forty‑five to a dozen. When a warhead drops nearer than a kilometre, they scramble to the nearest ambulance with a frantic hiss of urgency; farther strikes give them the confidence that another squad will be at the scene faster.

Their equipment, a mix of donated generators and travel‑adapted stretchers, stands ready as artillery shakes the ground and drone silhouettes glide over the fields of burned wheat. At the base of the city stands the largest civilian hospital, Najdeh, which has remained a beacon of hope amid the chaos. Its emergency doors swing open for the wounded 24 hours a day, drawing injured civilians from cracked street corners to its mottled wards.

Dr Sadek Alaik recalls arriving at the front desk on the second of March with only a fleeting pause to visit his daughter. The western entrance of the unit is littered with fragments of shattered glass, testament to artillery impact that split the road into a maze of broken glass shards.

The building's rooftop, once bright with a mosaic of solar panels, now flickers with generators fueled by gasoline packages that must pass through strict security checks before they can ignite. While the loud clatter of air strikes has softened overnight, the territory remains under the shadow of a low‑intensity artillery lull and the relentless presence of unmanned aircraft.

Neighbours report sporadic explosions along the main artery that once linked Nabatieh to the centre of southern Lebanon-a route now too treacherous for civilian vehicles with only a handful of ambulances and press vans that press forward through burn‑scarred avenues. The community's populace includes many who, despite the danger, press on in the hope that a truce will hold longer than previous ones. Every month, the toll accumulates-a dozen paramedics killed, countless civilians maimed by shattered limbs or smoke inhalation.

The nurse supervising the triage line tests the blood of a boy who collapsed near the ruins. The story whispers that his name is Tariq; his hands, browned by the dust of the war, grasp the safety belt that is tight in the ambulance. The residents, many of whom are Shia Muslims, have views that vocalise that war is not a curiosity, but an unavoidable reality for people.

It echoes the resilience of a city that is historically seen as a symbol of resistance by a minority group with a proud legacy. The wounded storm back to the breathing rooms of the hospital with the harsh echo that every pan‑occidentally liked to name thozj





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Lebanon Nabatieh Israeli Strikes Medical Services Ceasefire

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