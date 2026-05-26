Narcissistic Bosses: How Psychological Survival at Work Is Explored in New Novel

The article examines the psychological toll of narcissistic leadership, offering warning signs, coping strategies and advice on when to leave a toxic workplace, as discussed by psychologist Sarah Davies and highlighted in her upcoming book.

The new novel returns with a layered form of acknowledgement. Beneath its clever dialogue and striking wardrobe choices lies a narrative about psychological survival in the workplace, a story that feels all too real for many readers.

Chartered Integrative Counselling Psychologist and author Sarah Davies explains that the traits of grandiosity, contempt, arrogance and a total lack of empathy form patterns of behaviour that cause lasting harm in everyday work environments. For the past fifteen years Davies has helped clients whose careers and confidence were dismantled by narcissistic super‑iors.

The sequel continues to follow a new generation as they navigate the continued reign of a character named Miranda, illustrating that narcissistic bosses rarely retire; they simply seek fresh audiences for their manipulation. There is a clear distinction between a demanding manager and a narcissistic one. While high standards can motivate growth, narcissistic conduct operates on an entirely different plane, consciously or unconsciously diminishing everyone around them.

Key warning signs include an unwavering belief in one's own certainty and an expectation that the world mirrors that certainty. In practice this appears as a boss or colleague who dominates every meeting, dismisses and undermines others, demands constant praise, and insists on being the centre of attention. To a narcissist, people are either useful or expendable, and this utilitarian view inflicts the deepest wounds.

"When a person is genuinely incapable of recognising your humanity, it creates a particular kind of loneliness and sense of inadequacy that is very hard to describe to someone who hasn't experienced it," Davies notes. Narcissistic leaders swiftly claim credit for successes and shift blame for failures onto others, often presenting another's work as their own and then scapegoating the original creator when something goes wrong.

Miranda's subtle put‑downs are frequently more damaging than overt anger - a raised eyebrow, a soft dismissal, a name that cannot quite be recalled. Victims may find themselves cut down in meetings, having their work mocked in front of peers, or receiving feedback that feels designed to wound rather than constructively improve. Narcissistic behaviour flourishes in ambiguity.

Many of Davies's clients spend months, sometimes years, questioning themselves before they realise that the problem lies not within them but in the toxic dynamic. Trusting one's own perception becomes essential. Practical steps include documenting work, responding to conversations in writing, and following up meetings with written summaries to create a clear record that limits narrative manipulation. Setting firm boundaries - refusing to be available around the clock - is also crucial.

Isolation is one of the most effective tools narcissists employ. Maintaining relationships with colleagues, mentors and friends outside the immediate work setting provides an anchor to reality. Regularly reminding oneself of personal abilities and achievements can counter the confusion and inadequacy that such dynamics generate. The sustained psychological pressure can lead to stress, anxiety, self‑doubt, burnout and, in prolonged cases, symptoms consistent with trauma and post‑traumatic stress disorder.

Seeking professional support to process these experiences is one of the most grounded decisions a person can make. When boundaries are continuously ignored, taking protective action becomes necessary. If one consistently leaves work feeling worse than when arriving, experiences physical health decline, and no longer trusts personal judgement, these are serious signals.

Staying in a toxic environment out of loyalty or fear is not resilience; recognising genuine harm and choosing to leave is an act of strength that can restore wellbeing and career trajectory. Moving forward involves letting go of the past and stepping into personal agency.

Narcissists At Work - How To Navigate a Toxic Boss by Sarah Davies (Souvenir Press) is scheduled for release on June 4, offering readers practical guidance and deeper insight into identifying and coping with narcissistic leadership in modern workplaces





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