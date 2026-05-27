NASA Unveils Ambitious Three-Phase Plan for Permanent Moon Base by 2030s

NASA has announced a detailed plan to establish a permanent base at the lunar south pole, with a phased approach starting with robotic missions and culminating in continuous human presence by the 2030s.

NASA has unveiled ambitious plans for its first permanent moon base , located at the lunar south pole , with the goal of establishing a sustained human presence by the early 2030s.

The base, which could eventually span hundreds of square miles, will be built in three phases over the next decade. The first phase, from now until 2029, will involve robotic missions to scout the region, test technologies, and prepare for surface operations. This includes deploying drones for terrain mapping and using uncrewed and crewed lunar vehicles like the Blue Origin Mark 1 Lunar Lander and the Astrolab Crewed Lunar Rover.

These missions will also demonstrate commercial landing capabilities and deliver payloads for future infrastructure. The second phase, covering 2029 to 2032, aims to establish early habitation and semi-permanent infrastructure. This includes testing nuclear power systems and deploying pressurized rover vehicles that allow astronauts to work in shirt sleeves for up to 30 days while conducting experiments.

The final phase, from 2032 onward, envisions a continuous human presence with routine crew rotations, larger habitation modules, and the capability to return cargo from the lunar surface to Earth. The lunar south pole was chosen for its unique lighting conditions, with extended sunlight and shorter periods of shadow, providing consistent solar power and stable temperatures, unlike other parts of the moon that experience extreme cycles of light and dark.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman emphasized the significance of the return to the moon, stating that the public is excited about the grand return and that this time America is going to stay. He acknowledged the harsh environment, with surface temperatures ranging from over 121 degrees Fahrenheit in sunlight to minus 128 degrees in darkness, and even lower in permanently shadowed craters.

Isaacman noted the lack of atmosphere to moderate extremes, exposure to radiation and solar particles, and the risk of meteorite impacts. Despite these challenges, he argued that the pursuit is worthwhile for the technological advancements, scientific discoveries, and inspiration it will bring. He vowed that NASA will never give up the moon again and that the grand return is close at hand





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