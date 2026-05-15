Natalie Farrell's Weekly Wardrobe Journey: A Glimpse into Her Personal Style

In this blog post, Natalie Farrell, a talent and brand manager at The Collaborations Agency, shares her weekly wardrobe journey. She discusses her style preferences, work-from-home and office outfits, and special occasions. Her style is predominantly simple, staple pieces with a standout hero piece to elevate her looks. She also mentions her love for H&M and Adidas, and her appreciation for designer collaborations.

Natalie Farrell , a Dublin-based talent and brand manager at The Collaborations Agency , shares her weekly wardrobe journey in a blog post. She discusses her style preferences, work-from-home and office outfits , and special occasions .

Her style is predominantly simple, staple pieces with a standout hero piece to elevate her looks. She also mentions her love for H&M and Adidas, and her appreciation for designer collaborations. The post includes photos of her outfits and a glimpse into her personal style





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Natalie Farrell The Collaborations Agency Dublin-Based Talent And Brand Manager H&M Adidas Designer Collaborations Personal Style Work-From-Home Outfits Office Outfits Special Occasions Stella Mccartney X H&M Collaboration Back To Basics Gym Hyrox Class Soccer Mom Duties New Balance Windbreaker Calvin Klein Leggings Adidas Socks And Trainers

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