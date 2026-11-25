Freya North co-founder Natasha Rocca Devine discloses her bowel cancer diagnosis. She urges advocacy for women's health and explains her treatment journey at St Vincent's.

Freya North co-founder Natasha Rocca Devine has publicly disclosed that she was diagnosed with bowel cancer just over eight weeks ago. The entrepreneur shared the news via a social media video, aiming to raise awareness about women's health and encourage early medical advocacy.

Natasha Rocca Devine Discloses Health Status

Devine explained that her recent absence from public platforms was due to a combination of intense work on significant career projects and her ongoing medical treatment. She noted that while she was focusing on exciting developments for her brand, she also needed to take space to manage her health diagnosis. Her goal in speaking out is to help others, particularly younger individuals, access necessary support systems.

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In her video message, Devine clarified that she had been private about her condition even within her inner circle. She waited months before seeking help, despite experiencing visible signs that her health was declining. The situation escalated when she collapsed in London while experiencing severe pain, leading to emergency ultrasounds and a critical moment where she jumped off a flight in distress.

Medical Journey and Diagnosis Details

The specific diagnosis revealed by Natasha Rocca Devine is bowel cancer. She described the moment of receiving the news as a shocking event that caused her heart to stop, highlighting the sudden and severe impact of the condition. Her journey to this point involved delaying medical intervention, a mistake she hopes to prevent others from making by sharing her story openly.

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Devine emphasized the importance of education regarding health symptoms. She stated that while she is rarely short of words in her public life, this personal health battle has been difficult to articulate. Her message encourages anyone experiencing unusual symptoms to get checked by doctors immediately, rather than waiting for signs to worsen.

Guidance for Public Interaction and Support

Alongside her announcement, Devine provided clear instructions for how her audience should interact with her during this time. She asked the public to keep her and her family in their prayers and to send positive thoughts. She also requested that people continue commenting and inviting her to events, treating her normally to help maintain a sense of routine.

Conversely, she explicitly advised against sharing medical advice, frightening comparisons, or asking direct questions about her treatment. She explained that well-intentioned inquiries about how she is feeling can feel overwhelming. Devine requested that people not worry if she does not reply, as she is offline managing her health, and suggested contacting her family or friends for updates instead.

Recovery Focus and Future Outlook

Devine expressed profound gratitude to her medical team at St Vincent's, as well as her colleagues and partners. She thanked Valerie, her team at St Sisterly, David, and her broader network of friends and family for their support. The Booster, an innovation launched by SISTERLY, was highlighted during her recent public appearances, such as the event at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

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Her current focus is on healing, spending time with her daughter Freya, who has recently started school, and reconnecting with loved ones. Devine remains committed to her work and staying connected with her community while prioritizing her recovery. Her public statement serves as both a personal update and a call to action for better health advocacy.