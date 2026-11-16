Nathan Collins ruled out of Ireland's Nations League game against Kosovo

Republic of Ireland captain Nathan Collins will miss the must-win Nations League clash with Kosovo after returning to Brentford with a knee injury. Jimmy Dunne replaces him in the squad as Ireland need victory to finish second in Group B3.

Republic of Ireland captain Nathan Collins will miss Tuesday's must-win Nations League game against Kosovo at the Aviva Stadium. Collins suffered a knee injury in the final minute of Saturday's 1-0 defeat away to Austria and has returned to his club Brentford for further assessment.

Jimmy Dunne Replaces Injury-Ruled-Out Collins

Heimir Hallgrimsson confirmed the injury after a scan, leaving Ireland without their captain for a decisive group fixture. QPR defender Jimmy Dunne will replace Collins in the matchday squad against Kosovo. Seamus Coleman will not be drafted in from his hybrid coaching role despite training with the squad this week. Coleman has been without a club since leaving Everton in May but has been working with the group.

Also read Ireland vs Fiji Nations Championship: Farrell Makes Seven Changes for Aviva Stadium Clash

Hull City's John Egan seems the most likely to start alongside Dara O'Shea and Liam Scales in defence. James Abankwah was also a doubt after suffering cramp against Austria but has recovered and is in contention for selection. Ireland have no other injury concerns ahead of the Kosovo game.

Advertisement

Ireland Must Beat Kosovo For Promotion Hopes

Only victory against Kosovo will be enough for Ireland to earn a play-off place for a chance at promotion to League A. Second place in the group would also promote Ireland to second seeds in the Euro 2028 qualifier draw next month. A draw would leave Ireland third in the group, while a defeat coupled with an Israeli win over Austria would condemn them to fourth and a relegation playoff.

Hallgrimsson said: It is like all the other players we have been missing but we have shown now that our depth is much better and the knowledge that what we are doing is much better than it has been. I cannot stop saying how important the May training camp was for us to give players a chance to play games and stay with us for 10 days to work on technical and tactical things.

We are much more prepared for these kind of things than we were before and I have no doubt that the one that steps in the starting line-up will do a good job. The head coach added: We need to get the same mentality, the same characters on the pitch against Kosovo.

Hallgrimsson Demands Same Attitude Against Kosovo

It is going to be as tough a game as it was in Austria, so just transfer that same attitude and if we do that, we will have a good byproduct, which is a win. It is clear we need to win the game, a draw will do nothing for us, and that is our mentality going into the game. Hallgrimsson also reflected on the opening 1-0 defeat away to Kosovo at the start of this Nations League campaign.

Advertisement

We were way too passive. We learned from that loss. We want to take braver decisions, quicker decisions. At this level, you cannot switch off for a second.

I think we are growing as a team. Of course, we will always be judged on how many games we win or lose. The Ireland boss stressed the need to replicate the performance level shown in Austria despite the result. We need to transfer that same attitude and mentality that we had against Austria.

Victory Secures Play-Off Spot And Euro Seeding

It is clear we need to win the game. A draw will do nothing for us. The squad has shown improved depth and preparation, and Hallgrimsson expressed confidence in whoever steps into the starting line-up to replace Collins. Ireland's promotion hopes now rest on beating Kosovo in Dublin.

Victory would secure second place in Group B3 and a promotion playoff next March, along with a higher seeding for the Euro 2028 qualifier draw. Anything less would leave Ireland facing a relegation playoff or a third-place finish depending on other results.