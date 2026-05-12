National Ambulance Service strike to begin at 8am; additional clinical staff, managers to assist on calls

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) clinical director has warned that a 24-hour stoppage on Wednesday will be 'very challenging' for the service, with more than half of staff normally rostered to work expected to be out on strike. However, additional clinical staff are being drafted in to provide advice over the phone, and managers, who are clinicians, will be assisting on calls. Some private services will also be used to cover for the absence of ambulance staff.

National Ambulance Service clinical director says 24-hour stoppage will be ‘very challenging’; additional clinical staff are being drafted in to provide advice over the phone; managers, who are clinicians, will be assisting on calls; some private services will be used; priority will be given to time-sensitive cases involving cardiac arrest, life-threatening injuries or other issues of similar urgency; other patients have been advised to contact emergency numbers as normal; all services apart from the ambulance service will be operating normally; the strike will run from 8am to 8am on Wednesday, and if the dispute is not resolved, a 48-hour strike is scheduled to start next Tuesday, with a 72-hour one the week after that; the Irish Patients Association said it ‘recognises the immense pressure ambulance personnel are working under and the increasingly advanced clinical responsibilities now carried within modern pre-hospital emergency care ’; the strike is over grading and pay related to a programme of modernisation within the service; the unions, however, said the action was tied to future changes in work practices, when changes already in place had not been adequately addresse.

National Ambulance Service clinical director says 24-hour stoppage will be ‘very challenging’; additional clinical staff are being drafted in to provide advice over the phone; managers, who are clinicians, will be assisting on calls; some private services will be used; priority will be given to time-sensitive cases involving cardiac arrest, life-threatening injuries or other issues of similar urgency; other patients have been advised to contact emergency numbers as normal; all services apart from the ambulance service will be operating normally; the strike will run from 8am to 8am on Wednesday, and if the dispute is not resolved, a 48-hour strike is scheduled to start next Tuesday, with a 72-hour one the week after that; the Irish Patients Association said it ‘recognises the immense pressure ambulance personnel are working under and the increasingly advanced clinical responsibilities now carried within modern pre-hospital emergency care’; the strike is over grading and pay related to a programme of modernisation within the service; the unions, however, said the action was tied to future changes in work practices, when changes already in place had not been adequately addresse





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National Ambulance Service Strike Additional Clinical Staff Managers Private Services Time-Sensitive Cases Emergency Numbers Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Irish Patients Association Industrial Relations Dispute Patient Safety Vulnerable Patients Second-Guessing Serious Symptoms Programme Of Modernisation Grading And Pay Future Changes In Work Practices Changes Already In Place Strike 48-Hour Strike 72-Hour Strike

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