The National Bravery Awards recognized Stephen O'Callaghan and other courageous individuals for life-saving acts across Ireland. Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy presented honors at Leinster House for deeds involving water rescues and critical interventions.

Stephen O'Callaghan received a posthumous gold medal and certificate of bravery at the annual National Bravery Awards held in Leinster House. The tribute honored his ultimate sacrifice in August 2024 when he lost his life attempting to save a young boy from a riptide at Inch Beach in Whitegate, County Cork. His sister Katrina accepted the award on his behalf, describing him as a humble man who never hesitated to help others in danger.

The Inch Beach Rescue Details

Stephen O'Callaghan, a 55-year-old resident of the area, jumped into the sea during a sudden deterioration of weather conditions. He was accompanied by his brother Keith O'Callaghan as they attempted to assist two boys and four women who were swept out to sea. Stephen successfully reached one of the women, who pleaded with him to rescue a boy who had been dragged further out by the current.

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While Stephen moved further into the dangerous current to reach the child, Keith and other family members assisted in saving the other boy alongside staff from a local surf school. The young boy Stephen targeted was successfully rescued, but O'Callaghan went missing. His body was recovered shortly after the incident, marking a tragic end to a courageous effort that saved a life at the cost of his own.

Verona Murphy Highlights Heroism

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, serving as the chair of the Deeds of Bravery Awards Council, presented 14 awards at the ceremony. Former RTÉ presenter Joe Duffy acted as the master of ceremonies for the event. Murphy emphasized that the recipients exemplified bravery by stepping out of the crowd and putting themselves in harm's way to save others from distress.

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The awards recognized a diverse range of heroic acts, including water rescues, escaping burning structures, and intervening in violent attacks. The council highlighted specific instances where individuals risked injury or death to provide aid. These actions underscored the theme of selfless service to the community that defines the Deeds of Bravery Awards program.

Other Recent Rescue Honors

The ceremony also celebrated Caoimhe Moroney, a 15-year-old who rescued an elderly man from a riptide at Bishop's Quarter Beach in Ballyvaughan, County Clare, in July 2025. After hearing the man shouting, Moroney paddled out to him on her surfboard, having taken water safety classes. She allowed the man to grab the board and paddled both of them to safety against a strong current.

Belgian fishermen Farid Langens and Kevin Roos, along with local electrician William Ross, were honored for rescuing a woman whose car entered the water at Kennedy's Quay in Cork in November 2023. Langens tied a rope from the vehicle to a trawler to prevent it from floating away. Ross jumped onto the car to break the window with a hammer while the fishermen pulled the vehicle to the quay wall.

Historic And Critical Interventions

Garda Leon Carrick and Garda Thomas Ryan received recognition for saving a distressed man who attempted to set himself and the officers alight at Newbridge Garda Station in County Kildare in May 2021. The man sprayed fuel over himself and the public office. The officers used pepper spray and restrained him before he could ignite the fuel, preventing a fatal explosion.

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The awards also included a posthumous silver medal for the late Det Garda Eoin Reynolds, accepted by his sons Seán, Brian, and son-in-law Gavin. Reynolds rescued an angler from Lough Sheelin in August 1970 at the age of 23. Despite not being a strong swimmer, he entered the stormy water and brought the angler to shore after hearing shouts during a storm.

Stephen O'Callaghan's family expressed deep pride in his recognition. Katrina O'Callaghan noted that her brother would have been confused by the fuss, stating he was simply someone who always helped without thinking. The awards ceremony served as a solemn yet celebratory occasion to honor those who have demonstrated exceptional courage in the face of extreme danger across Ireland.