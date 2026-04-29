National Children’s Hospital: Builder and Board Clash Over Delays and Defects

BAM and the NPHDB are at odds over the completion date and the extent of issues with the new National Children’s Hospital, with the builder claiming data is being used selectively and the board citing over 100,000 defects.

The ongoing saga surrounding the construction of Ireland ’s new National Children’s Hospital continues to be plagued by delays and disputes, with the builder, BAM , and the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board ( NPHDB ) locked in a public disagreement over the project’s progress and completion timeline.

BAM has stated that projected completion dates will remain subject to change until the hospital’s design is fully and definitively finalized. This assertion comes amidst accusations from the NPHDB that BAM has repeatedly revised its own estimated completion dates – a total of nineteen times to date – and has been slow to address a significant number of defects within the facility.

The NPHDB is scheduled to present evidence to a parliamentary committee detailing the extent of the issues, including a staggering 106,500 defects identified across the hospital’s 5,728 rooms. A particularly concerning issue highlighted by the NPHDB is the presence of dust within the ventilation ducts, which is currently hindering progress. BAM, however, strongly refutes the NPHDB’s portrayal of the situation, claiming that the information being presented is “highly selective” and deliberately misleading.

The company insists that it is a reputable, tier-one international contractor with a proven track record of successfully delivering complex hospital projects both within Ireland and internationally. BAM argues that the NPHDB is not presenting a complete picture of the work completed, pointing out that while 3,185 areas/rooms have been fully completed, an additional 1,219 have been offered to the client for review and are awaiting acceptance.

The company attributes much of the delay and increased costs to client-instructed design changes, which have necessitated significant alterations to the original plans. BAM also emphasizes its engagement in the contract’s dispute resolution process, revealing that a conciliator has already recommended awarding the company over €140 million in compensation, along with extensions of time totaling over 300 days.

Furthermore, an additional €53 million has been provisionally agreed upon to cover costs associated with the aforementioned design changes. The hospital, which initially received planning permission a decade ago, has become a symbol of project mismanagement and escalating costs, with the current estimated price tag exceeding €2 billion. The ongoing dispute raises serious questions about the effectiveness of the oversight mechanisms in place and the clarity of communication between the key stakeholders involved.

The core of the disagreement revolves around the interpretation of the project’s current status and the allocation of responsibility for the delays and cost overruns. The NPHDB maintains that BAM is failing to meet its contractual obligations and is not adequately addressing the identified defects. They point to the sheer volume of issues – over 100,000 – as evidence of substandard workmanship and a lack of quality control.

BAM, on the other hand, contends that the NPHDB is imposing unrealistic expectations and is unfairly scrutinizing the project, particularly in light of the numerous design changes that have been requested throughout the construction process. The company argues that these changes have inevitably led to delays and increased costs, and that the NPHDB is attempting to shift the blame onto the contractor.

The parliamentary committee hearing is expected to be a crucial moment in the saga, providing a public forum for both sides to present their case and for lawmakers to scrutinize the project’s management. The outcome of the hearing could have significant implications for the future of the hospital project and for the relationship between BAM and the NPHDB. The situation highlights the inherent complexities of large-scale infrastructure projects, particularly those involving intricate designs and evolving requirements.

It also underscores the importance of clear communication, robust contract management, and effective dispute resolution mechanisms to ensure that such projects are delivered on time and within budget





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National Children’S Hospital BAM NPHDB Construction Delays Hospital Defects Ireland

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