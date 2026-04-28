National Lottery Attacks Bookmaker Betting as €81m Lost to Good Causes

Lotto bosses are calling for a ban on lottery betting in bookmakers, claiming it diverts vital funds from good causes and harms the Irish economy. A new report reveals a significant economic contribution from the Lotto, but highlights losses due to betting.

The National Lottery operator has launched a strong critique of lottery betting offered by bookmakers, urging the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to intervene and restrict the practice.

This call to action is rooted in a newly released Socio-Economic Impact Assessment Report conducted by Indecon International Economic and Strategic Consultants, which highlights the substantial positive contribution of the National Lottery to the Irish economy and society. The report details that since 2018, the Lotto has generated over €15 billion in economic output and supported 18,000 jobs in 2024 alone.

However, the Lottery contends that this positive impact is being significantly eroded by the increasing popularity of lottery betting in bookmakers, a practice where individuals wager on the results of National Lottery draws through betting shops rather than purchasing official lottery tickets. This diversion of funds is estimated to have resulted in a loss of €81 million for good causes in 2024.

The core argument presented by the National Lottery is that lottery betting undermines the fundamental purpose of the National Lottery – to raise funds for vital good causes. Unlike the National Lottery, which is legally mandated to allocate a significant portion of its revenue to supporting community projects, sports, arts, heritage, youth, and health initiatives, bookmaker-based lottery games do not contribute to these funds.

Furthermore, the Lottery asserts that these betting operations lack the same stringent player protections and transparency standards as the official National Lottery. The Indecon report quantifies the negative consequences, estimating that approximately €289 million in potential National Lottery sales were diverted to bookmakers in 2024. This translates to a reduction of around €81 million in funding for Good Causes and a decrease of €238 million in potential retail sales of Lotto products.

The economic repercussions extend beyond funding cuts, with an estimated loss of 1,929 jobs across the retail sector and among organizations that benefit from Good Causes funding. The overall reduction in national economic output across the retail and Good Causes sectors is estimated at €125.7 million.

The state also experiences a direct financial loss, with approximately €12.7 million in Exchequer revenues forfeited, and the value of the National Lottery license to the State potentially diminished by between €118 million and €250 million. The National Lottery’s concerns are echoed by representatives from the charity and retail sectors, who have voiced their support for a ban on lottery betting.

Aine Myler, CEO of Charities Institute Ireland, emphasized the critical reliance of the charity sector on consistent funding from the National Lottery Good Causes Fund. She argued that diverting funds through lottery betting jeopardizes the sustainability and development of essential services provided by charities and voluntary organizations. Myler urged the Minister to take action, highlighting the clear public policy case for protecting National Lottery funding and the communities that depend on it.

However, the Irish Bookmakers Association strongly refutes the Lottery’s claims, asserting that betting on lotteries is a legitimate form of wagering, comparable to betting on any other event. Sharon Byrne, Chairperson of the Irish Bookmakers Association, stated that their customers have been engaging in lottery betting for over three decades and that it represents an established product for many betting shops, particularly in light of the upcoming changes under the new Gambling Regulation Act.

The Association advocates for a level playing field and welcomes the new regulations, but opposes any measures that would unfairly restrict their ability to offer lottery betting. The debate underscores a fundamental disagreement over the role of bookmakers in the lottery landscape and the allocation of funds intended for good causes, setting the stage for potential legislative action





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