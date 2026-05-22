National Lottery Winners Flock to Capital, Big Winners Highlighted

This news article highlights three lucky Lotto winners who collected prizes from the National Lottery. A Dubliner won €1 million on the Lotto Plus 1 prize, a Galway syndicate won €150,000 on an All Cash Surprise Scratch Card, and a Westmeath man won €146,878 on the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize. EuroMillions and Lotto jackpots are also mentioned, encouraging players to purchase tickets and dream big.

Lucky Lotto winners from all over the country flocked to the capital this week to collect their prizes across a range of National Lottery games.

A man from Dublin, who won the Lotto Plus 1 top prize, shares his disbelief and excitement about becoming a millionaire. In Galway, a syndicate received a €150,000 top prize on an All Cash Surprise Scratch Card, and a Westmeath man collected a Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize. EuroMillions and Lotto jackpots are also highlighted for players dreaming of winning this weekend. To purchase tickets, players can do so in-store, through the National Lottery app, or at www.lottery.ie





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lotto Winners National Lottery Winners Dublin Lotto Winner Galway Lotto Winner Westmeath Lotto Winner Euromillions Jackpot Lotto Jackpot National Lottery App National Lottery Website

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

See All Of The Winners At The Irish Restaurant Awards 2026More than 1,000 chefs, restaurateurs and staff gathered at the 17th annual Irish Restaurant Awards to celebrate the hospitality sector

Read more »

Ciarán Murphy: Win the Tailteann Cup and good things can followTournament still searching for a niche, but past winners have gone on to shine brightly

Read more »

Dublin District Court Conducts Age Inquiry for Somali National Accused of Murder in Dublin CaseThe Dublin District Court has initiated an age inquiry in the case of the Somali national, who is charged with the murder of a Ukrainian teenager and is accused of presenting as a minor.

Read more »

Children’s Books Ireland Award winners revealedBooks newsletter: a preview of tomorrow’s pages and a wrap of the latest news

Read more »