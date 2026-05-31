Washington's National Mall is undergoing massive construction for UFC event and 250th anniversary, with the octagon cage symbolizing Trump's unorthodox presidency.

Washington's National Mall is currently transformed into a vast construction site, bustling with activity as crews work on multiple projects ahead of major events. The most striking addition is the Ultimate Fighting Championship octagon cage being erected on the south lawn of the White House , set to host a fight extravaganza coinciding with President Donald Trump 's 80th birthday on June 14th.

This spectacle has drawn global attention, with images of the cage circulating widely and sparking debate among critics who question the appropriateness of such an event at the nation's symbolic heart. However, the cage is just one component of a larger construction boom sweeping the Mall. The entire 2.5-mile stretch from the Lincoln Memorial to the Capitol is obscured by fencing and heavy machinery.

The reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial has been drained for repairs, with workers applying a reflective coating to restore its mirror-like surface. Nearby, construction is ongoing for a new Desert Storm Memorial, and temporary structures are being erected for the July 4th 250th anniversary celebrations.

The south lawn itself is home to both the UFC setup and a massive ballroom replacing the demolished east wing of the White House, creating a chaotic yet purposeful atmosphere of simultaneous projects





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