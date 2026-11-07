Nations Championship Rugby Preview: South Africa vs Italy And Scotland vs New Zealand

The Nations Championship Rugby continues with high-stakes matches. South Africa faces injury-hit Italy while New Zealand honors a fallen staff member against Scotland.

Andy Farrell led Ireland to a dominant bonus-point victory over Argentina on Friday night in Dublin, securing the top spot in the Northern Hemisphere table of the Nations Championship Rugby. The win allows the Irish squad to rest while other teams jostle for position in the remaining windows of the tournament.

Injury Crisis Plagues Italy Against Springboks

Italy faces a severe challenge when they host South Africa on Saturday at 11:40am Irish time at Juventus Stadium in Turin. The Azzurri are missing eight key players, including Tommaso Menoncello, Juan Ignacio Brex, Michele Lamaro, Louis Lynagh, Riccardo Favretto, Andrea Zambonin, Giulio Marini, and Marco Riccioni. Head coach Gonzalo Quesada has named a starting XV with experience despite the 15-strong injury list.

Also read Joe McCarthy warns Ireland ahead of Argentina Nations Championship clash

South Africa enters the match as the best team in the world, aiming to claim the inaugural Nations Championship Rugby title. Coach Rassie Erasmus has a squad focused on winning after their recent victories against England, Scotland, Wales, and New Zealand. Italy lost all three of their Nations Championship Rugby games in July and faces a difficult task against the Springboks.

All Blacks Honor Cadwallader In Scotland Clash

New Zealand travels to play Scotland on Saturday at 2:10pm, an emotionally charged fixture for the All Blacks. Long-serving head of security Logan Cadwallader passed away on Sunday morning following a medical event at their team hotel in Edinburgh. The Kiwi squad intends to honor his memory through a strong performance on the field.

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Coach Dave Rennie's All Blacks had a successful July window, defeating France, Italy, and Ireland. They are currently vying with South Africa for the top spot in the Northern Hemisphere table. The remaining fixtures against Scotland, Wales, and England present a favorable path to the top, as they do not have to face France or Ireland again.

Scottish Rugby Team Seeks Historic Upset

Scotland, led by Gregor Townsend, hopes to secure a historic victory against the All Blacks. The Scots impressed during their July campaign with wins against Argentina and Fiji, along with a competitive showing against South Africa. They played high-quality rugby in those matches and enter this fixture as underdogs.

Scotland has never defeated New Zealand in their history, making the All Blacks heavy favorites for this encounter. However, the potential for a thrilling contest remains high given Scotland's improved form. The match is part of the ongoing Nations Championship Rugby series, where the top teams from each hemisphere will compete for the title in late November.

Tournament Structure And Upcoming Schedule

The winner of the Northern Hemisphere table will face the winner of the Southern Hemisphere table for the Nations Championship Rugby title on the final weekend of November at Twickenham in London. The second-placed teams from each table will also play a playoff match, followed by subsequent placement matches over three consecutive days.

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While the Nations Championship Rugby continues with the upcoming matches, the second-tier Nations Cup is also returning to full swing. Fans can follow the progress of both competitions as teams seek to maximize their standings before the final weekend of action in London.