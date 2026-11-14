Nations League Update: Norway Defeat Wales, Denmark Hammer Portugal, and Northern Ireland Lead Group B2

Analysis of recent UEFA Nations League matches featuring Norway's 3-1 win over Wales, Denmark's dominant 4-1 victory against Portugal, and Northern Ireland's 1-0 triumph over Ukraine, impacting promotion and relegation scenarios.

The UEFA Nations League has seen dramatic shifts in fortunes across its top divisions, with Norway securing a crucial victory over Wales and Denmark delivering a emphatic statement against Portugal.

In Oslo, Wales suffered a significant blow to their ambitions of remaining in the top tier of the competition as they lost 3-1 to Norway. The match was characterized by Norway's efficient finishing in the second half, where Antonio Nusa and Andreas Schjelderup scored within nine minutes of each other to establish a commanding lead.

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Haaland Penalty Extends Nations League Record

Although substitute David Brooks managed to halve the deficit with eleven minutes remaining, giving Wales a moment of hope, the visitors could not find an equalizer. The final tally was confirmed when Connor Roberts brought down Schjelderup, allowing Erling Haaland to convert from the penalty spot. This goal extended Haaland's impressive Nations League goal record to twenty-three and served as vengeance for Norway's defeat in Cardiff earlier in the season.

The loss ensures that Wales will finish at the bottom of Group A4, regardless of their upcoming home fixture against Portugal. While they could potentially finish on six points alongside Denmark and Norway, their inferior head-to-head records against those teams mean they face a high probability of a relegation play-off in March to avoid dropping to Group B. In a separate fixture that drew global attention, Portugal endured a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Denmark in Braga.

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This match marked the first international game for Portugal since the retirement of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Before kickoff, there was a poignant tribute to the legendary forward, with the team and mascots appearing in jerseys bearing his number seven and name, while fans displayed a large banner thanking him as captain. Despite the emotional atmosphere, Denmark dominated from the opening whistle.

Denmark Stun Portugal With Four Goal Victory

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg opened the scoring with a penalty in the forty-third minute, and the Danish side extended their lead significantly after the restart. Rasmus Hojlund was the standout performer, scoring a superb volley and later dribbling past Rúben Dias to fire in a powerful shot. Joachim Andersen added a fourth goal with a header, leaving the home crowd in shock.

Bernardo Silva scored a late consolation for Portugal, but the result moved Denmark into second place in Group A4, closing the gap on qualification for the quarter-finals. Portugal, who had previously won all four of their group fixtures, now faces pressure in their final match against Norway. In Group B2, Northern Ireland secured a vital 1-0 victory over Ukraine to reclaim the top spot in their group.

Northern Ireland Reclaim Group B2 Top Spot

Terry Devlin scored his first international goal in the sixty-eighth minute with a precise long-range strike that left Ukraine goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin flat-footed. The victory was bolstered by a brilliant save from Pierce Charles in the dying moments to deny Danylo Sikan, preserving Northern Ireland's fifth consecutive clean sheet, a feat they have not achieved since 2017.

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This result keeps Northern Ireland in contention for promotion to League A, with a draw in their upcoming match against Hungary sufficient for elevation. However, manager Michael O'Neill will miss this decisive game due to suspension after receiving a yellow card for joining Jamie Donley in protesting a disallowed offside goal. Ukraine, meanwhile, suffered their third consecutive loss in six years, ending their hopes of promotion.

The win also earned Northern Ireland a place in pot two for the Euro 2028 draw, adding further significance to their performance. These results collectively reshape the landscape of the Nations League, with promotion and relegation battles intensifying as the group stages near their conclusion.