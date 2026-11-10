Naval Tribunal Hears of Sexist Remark: 'Knitting and Having Babies'

Former Petty Officer Honor Murphy testifies at the Defence Forces Tribunal about sexual harassment and sexist abuse by senior naval staff during her 22-year service.

Former Petty Officer Honor Murphy provided harrowing testimony to the Defence Forces Tribunal regarding severe sexism and harassment she endured during her two-decade career in the Irish Naval Service. The tribunal, led by Judge Ann Power, is currently examining how the military organization managed complaints of sexual harassment, bullying, and the broader cultural environment surrounding such misconduct.

The Knitting Remark Trigger

Murphy detailed a specific incident where a senior officer shouted at her in front of ten other Naval Service members after she struggled to reach a gun trigger due to its size. The officer allegedly told her directly that women should not be serving in the military but should instead be on the quay wall knitting and having babies. This event occurred while Murphy was one of only two women on the LÉ Eithne patrol vessel, surrounded by approximately 80 men on the general roster.

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Systemic Discrimination Evidence

The tribunal heard that the same Petty Officer also claimed the two women could not go out on boats together because male crew members would get distracted by looking at dolphins or chatting. When urgent orders required the two female cadets to go out on a small boat, the Petty Officer threatened they would be punished upon returning to LÉ Eithne before another officer intervened to stop the incident. He subsequently warned the women that they had started a war and would be targeted for their actions.

Stalking and Threatening Behavior

Murphy described a terrifying stalking ordeal involving a male Petty Officer who allegedly questioned him over a murder in Dublin while the ship was docked there. He reportedly told her they would never know how close they came to finding the killer and repeatedly stated she would read about him in the papers yet. Murphy testified that the behavior terrified her and still affects her today, though she did not make a formal complaint at the time due to fear of the man.

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Inaction on Complaints

In 2001, Murphy received threatening texts from an unrecognized number, which she suspects came from a male Petty Officer she had confided in. Although retired Lieutenant Commander Colm McGinley advised her to report the incident to An Garda Síochána, Murphy recalled no further inquiries from the Naval Service regarding the stalking. She also noted that in 2019, after returning from maternity leave, no action was taken after a woman cadet complained about being locked in her cabin by two male colleagues wearing only towels, leading to that cadet leaving the service.

Forced Departure Timeline

Honor Murphy left the Irish Naval Service in February 2021 after serving for twenty-two years, having joined in 1998 as one of the first women petty officers. She stated that she had no other option but to return to sea after previously serving in recruitment roles, despite having two young children aged two and four at home. Her testimony supports the Women of Honour advocacy group, which was formed by former military women to expose systemic issues within the Defence Forces following a 2021 RTÉ Radio documentary titled Women of Honour.