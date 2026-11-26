Co Cork roofing firm NCA Roofing receives €60,000 fine for the 2019 death of Brian McGrath at Kildorrery National School, highlighting ongoing construction safety failures.

Co Cork -based roofing company NCA Roofing has been fined €60,000 for serious health and safety violations that led to the fatal fall of employee Brian McGrath seven years ago. The incident occurred in 2019 at Kildorrery National School near Mitchelstown, where the 39-year-old worker suffered a fatal injury while performing roofing duties. The conviction came following a guilty plea by the employer at the Circuit Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing Details

Judge Helen Boyle presided over the case where NCA Roofing pleaded guilty to three separate breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2005. The legal proceedings confirmed that the company failed to implement adequate safety measures to protect Brian McGrath during his work on the school roof. The court imposed the €60,000 financial penalty as a direct consequence of these statutory violations, marking a significant judgment for workplace safety negligence in the construction sector.

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HSA Warning on Construction Sector Risks

Eibhlin O'Leary, assistant chief executive of the Health and Safety Authority, emphasized that falls from height remain among the most critical dangers facing the construction industry today. She stated that employers and those controlling work activities are legally obligated to ensure appropriate preventive measures are in place, particularly around openings or fragile roof areas. O'Leary stressed that these specific risks must be identified before any work begins, with strict controls implemented to prevent similar tragedies.

Historical Data on Workplace Fatalities

Research published by the Health and Safety Authority last month reveals that 83 per cent of the 23 construction sector fatalities recorded between 2002 and 2024 occurred on sites with between one and four workers. The data also shows that 87 per cent of those killed were aged over 35, with 10 of the victims being self-employed individuals. Fifteen of these deaths were specifically caused by falls, reinforcing the urgent need for improved safety protocols on small-scale construction projects.

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Broader Impact on Irish Industries

Construction consistently ranks as the second highest sector for workplace fatalities in Ireland, trailing only agriculture. Between 2016 and last year, 177 fatalities were recorded on Irish farms, with 21 resulting from falls from height. The Health and Safety Authority notes that older farmers working alone is a key contributor to these deaths, with a significant portion involving farm machinery. This broader context highlights the widespread nature of safety failures across different high-risk industries in the country.

Recent Corporate Safety Penalties

The fine imposed on NCA Roofing is the fourth penalty issued to an employer this month following a prosecution related to an employee death. Brothers Seamus and Patrick McEvoy were fined €50,000 each for the death of a worker who fell from a roof in Ballacolla, Co Laois. Additionally, Kavanagh Retailing paid €125,000 after a public member was killed by a delivery vehicle in Westport, while Matrix Ship Management was fined €200,000 for the death of Sergejs Lescenko at Cork harbour.