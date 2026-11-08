Nemo Rangers Beat Loughmore-Castleiney 0-19 to 1-8 to Reach Munster Semi-Final

Nemo Rangers scored eight unanswered points in the second half to defeat Loughmore-Castleiney 0-19 to 1-8 at Páirc Uí Rinn and set up a Munster semi-final against Fr Casey's, while Rathgormack beat Éire Óg Ennis 2-15 to 1-13.

Nemo Rangers defeated Loughmore-Castleiney by 0-19 to 1-8 at Páirc Uí Rinn in front of 1,301 spectators to reach the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-finals.

The Cork club will face Limerick champions Fr Casey's in a home semi-final in a fortnight. Mark Cronin did not miss a shot and finished with 0-9, including four points from open play. The sides were level at half-time at 0-6 to 1-3 before Nemo pulled clear. Nemo hit eight successive points between the 40th and 50th minutes.

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Cronin accounted for six of that eight-in-a-row streak, swinging over two-pointers from play and a free. Nemo converted 80 percent of their scoring attempts, while Loughmore-Castleiney managed just 38 percent. Nemo put only three shots wide in the entire match and kept their opponents scoreless for 18 minutes, the second successive game in which they achieved that feat. Loughmore-Castleiney had led early.

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Nemo Rangers secure semi-final spot

Liam McGrath had a goal chance saved by Micheál Aodh Martin, but John McGrath scored from the rebound, finding the roof of the net. Noel McGrath then sent over a huge two-pointer to put the Tipperary side 1-3 to 0-4 ahead. Loughmore held a 1-3 to 0-6 half-time advantage, with strong point-taking from Noel McGrath, while penalty appeals for Ed Connolly and Liam McGrath were waved away by referee C Maguire.

Loughmore manager Greg Ramsbottom argued his team had been four or five points better in the first half but failed to reflect that dominance on the scoreboard. Nemo manager Robbie O'Dwyer acknowledged that his side had been out-hungry for possession in the opening thirty minutes. O'Dwyer adjusted his tactics by focusing on winning the middle of the field, which allowed Nemo's forwards to receive the ball more frequently. That strategic shift generated the momentum for Nemo's match-winning burst.

Ronan Dalton and Cronin had levelled the game at half-time, 0-6 to 1-3, after Loughmore had bypassed Nemo by the 24th minute. Nemo then reeled off 10 of the next 11 points. Ross Corkery tacked on a late brace, while John McGrath booted a consolation two-point free for Loughmore. Nemo played their 60th Munster Championship game and now hold a record of 52 wins, three draws and five defeats in the provincial series.

Rathgormack beats Éire Óg Ennis

In the other quarter-final at Fraher Field, Rathgormack defeated Éire Óg Ennis by 2-15 to 1-13. Jason Curry scored nine points for the Waterford champions, landing two-pointers before Stephen Curry's stoppage-time strike sent Rathgormack in 1-7 to 1-5 ahead at half-time. Gavin Murray's flicked goal had given the Clare champions the ideal start as they opened up a six-point lead.

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Orange flags from Mark McInerney, who also ended with 0-9, and Jack Joyce helped Éire Óg get back level late on, but Conor Murray's sublime pass allowed Reece O'Mahony to net the winner. Rathgormack became the first Waterford side to win a provincial game in eight years and will play Kerry's Dr Crokes in a home semi-final. The two semi-finals will take place in two weeks.

Cork side dominates final minutes

Nemo Rangers, the Cork kingpins, demonstrated their ability to close out matches under pressure as they pulled away from the Tipperary side in the final twenty minutes. Their superior second-half scoring precision and flawless shooting from Cronin ensured they maintained control after Loughmore had held them to a stalemate at the break.