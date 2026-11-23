Critics question Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's push for military action against Iran, citing political motives to maintain power ahead of government formation deadlines.

Israel i Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu faces intense scrutiny regarding his aggressive campaign for a new military strike against Iran. Critics argue that this push is inextricably linked to his efforts to retain political power while serving in a caretaker capacity. The embattled leader has personally lobbied US President Donald Trump and dispatched emissaries to the White House, CIA, and US Central Command officials to advocate for renewed hostilities.

Political Motives Behind Military Escalation

Despite these diplomatic maneuvers, Netanyahu has not provided the Israeli public with a clear explanation of why immediate action is necessary. He has failed to outline the specific objectives of such a strike or how it could be contained to prevent a wider regional war. This lack of transparency has fueled skepticism among citizens and analysts who question the urgency of the proposed military operation. Raz Zmidt, head of Iran research at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, noted that it is difficult to separate political considerations from the actual urgency of the threats posed by Tehran.

Also read Government Faces Pressure as Health Minister and HSE Chief Avoid Cork University Hospital Crisis Talks

Security Experts Divided on Threat Urgency

While there is a growing consensus among Israeli security officials that preemptive action may eventually become necessary as Iranian capabilities expand, there is no agreement on the timing. Zmidt expressed doubt that immediate action is currently required, highlighting the absence of a unified strategic timeline. Gadi Eisenkot, the former military chief tasked with forming a new government, stated on Monday that he sees no direct and immediate threat requiring action in Iran before a new administration is established. Netanyahu countered this view by claiming that downplaying threats is a political tactic designed to hinder national security.

Opposition Leaders Condemn Strategic Failures

Opposition figures have strongly criticized the Prime Minister's strategy, linking it to previous security lapses. Yair Golan, leader of the left-wing Democrats party and a former deputy chief of staff, accused Netanyahu of pushing Israel into another war solely for political survival. Golan argued that a government responsible for the gravest security failure in the country's history lacks the legitimacy to launch new campaigns. Eisenkot further condemned the conflation of political interests with operational timetables, describing the situation as a source of danger and madness. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister, Doron Spielman, maintained that all decisions are guided exclusively by the security of Israel and its citizens.

Advertisement

Strategic Calculus and US Political Timing

Israeli officials are aware that the window for a joint strike with the United States may close in January when Democrats take control of the US Congress. Consequently, the prevailing view among senior commanders is that Israel should not launch an attack independently in the near term. Doing so risks squandering the opportunity for a coordinated US-Israeli operation. Internal discussions indicate that the military position is to strike alongside the United States if the opportunity arises, but not to act alone. This stance avoids the political risk of creating a conflict that could force a national unity government under Netanyahu's terms.

Election Aftermath and Coalition Instability

The current diplomatic push occurs against the backdrop of a poor election performance for Netanyahu's coalition. Opposition parties secured 67 seats in the 120-seat parliament, while predominantly Arab parties won a record 19 seats. Netanyahu initially sought to undermine the election's integrity and deter the opposition from forming a government. Reports indicate that Netanyahu had previously hoped to renew fighting with Iran to pressure Eisenkot into joining an emergency unity government. Despite ruling out such a coalition during his campaign, Netanyahu has recently signaled openness to discussions, suggesting that political maneuvering remains a central driver of the current geopolitical tension.