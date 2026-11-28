Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu proposes a rotating premiership with rival Gadi Eisenkot to prevent Arab parties from gaining power. This move divides opposition leaders and tests Eisenkot's coalition strategy.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday that he is willing to step aside to allow his main political rival, former military chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, to serve as the first prime minister in a potential unity government. This sudden concession marks a significant shift in the political landscape following the recent October elections, where no single bloc secured a clear majority in the 120-member parliament.

Netanyahu's Strategy to Avert Arab Influence

Netanyahu framed this offer as a necessary measure to prevent what he described as an "existential threat" to the state. He argued that allowing Arab parties to hold the balance of power would enable "hostile elements" to take control of the country from within without firing a single bullet. The prime minister suggested that his role in such a coalition would be that of an alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term, effectively giving Eisenkot the primary leadership role initially.

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This proposal comes as Netanyahu faces increasing pressure to remain in power, with political analysts viewing the offer as a last-minute attempt to stave off being removed from office. Despite his efforts to undermine the Arab parties through racially charged rhetoric and baseless claims of vote theft reminiscent of US former president Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, the Arab minority achieved a record-breaking turnout. Their parties secured a combined 19 seats, granting them significant influence in forming any future government.

Eisenkot's Coalition Dilemma and Strategic Crossroads

Gadi Eisenkot now finds himself at a critical juncture, facing a complex set of choices regarding which political partners to accept or reject. His mandate to form a government is set to expire in approximately one week, though he retains the option to formally request an extension from President Isaac Herzog for up to two additional weeks. Eisenkot must decide whether to ally with Arab parties, which many Jewish Israelis view as insufficiently Zionist, or to partner with ultra-Orthodox parties that are unpopular with many of his own voters.

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The election results have left Israel politically fractured. Netanyahu's coalition retained its position as the largest bloc with 53 seats, while Eisenkot's supporters gathered 48 seats. Eisenkot had previously finalized coalition agreements with the left-wing Democrats party and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party. However, a major hurdle remained regarding the conditions for Arab party participation, specifically the requirement that they denounce Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Reactions From Opposition Leaders and Key Stakeholders

The prime minister's proposal quickly fractured the unity of his opponents, revealing deep divisions within the bloc seeking to replace him. Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, condemned the offer as a series of "stunts and tricks," calling instead for an immediate "government of change and salvation." He argued that negotiating with Netanyahu only legitimizes a leader he considers unfit for office.

Conversely, Naftali Bennett, who leads the 12-seat Together party, urged Eisenkot to engage in negotiations with Netanyahu, praising the prime minister for "doing the right thing." Yair Lapid, co-founder of Bennett's faction, offered a starkly different assessment, labeling the offer a "transparent scam by a serial fraudster." These conflicting views highlight the difficulty Eisenkot faces in maintaining a cohesive coalition.

Historical Precedents and Upcoming Negotiations

Eisenkot is likely to view Netanyahu's offer with skepticism due to the precedent set in 2020. In that instance, former military chief Benny Gantz joined a unity government with Netanyahu under a similar rotation agreement. However, Netanyahu dissolved parliament before Gantz could assume the role of prime minister second, effectively ending the rotation deal. This historical experience adds a layer of caution to Eisenkot's decision-making process as he weighs the risks of collaboration.

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Meanwhile, Mansour Abbas, head of the Raam party, attempted to address one of the key barriers to cooperation. In an interview with Israel's Channel 12 broadcaster, Abbas stated that his party had signed onto a parliamentary bill defining Hamas as a terrorist organization. When pressed for clarification, Abbas pointed to the text of the bill, asserting that "what's written is written" regarding the designation.

Eisenkot is expected to meet Netanyahu on Sunday morning for formal negotiations just north of Tel Aviv. This will be the first known direct meeting between the two leaders since the indecisive elections last month. The outcome of these talks will determine whether a stable parliamentary majority can be formed and whether the current political deadlock will be resolved or deepen in the coming weeks.