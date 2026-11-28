Binyamin Netanyahu proposes relinquishing premiership to Gadi Eisenkot to secure a seat in Israel's next government, marking a drastic shift in the nation's political landscape.

Binyamin Netanyahu met with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday in a final attempt to avoid exclusion from the next ruling coalition. The incumbent prime minister offered to forgo the role of head of government, agreeing instead to serve under Eisenkot. This unexpected concession represents a significant strategic pivot by Netanyahu after months of resisting power-sharing arrangements.

The two leaders spent approximately two hours at a government compound in Tel Aviv discussing the potential deal. Their meeting also included a security briefing, though neither camp issued an official readout immediately following the session. Netanyahu's recent announcement indicated he was willing to step aside for the initial part of an Eisenkot-led government's term.

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Eisenkot Tests Likud Commitment via Negotiations

Gadi Eisenkot responded to the offer by inviting the Likud party to enter fast-track negotiations to determine the viability of a unity government. He stated that if the party was genuinely prepared for a coalition, he was ready to test their seriousness within the next twenty-four hours. This ultimatum places immediate pressure on Netanyahu to define the parameters of the proposed deal.

Reports indicate that Netanyahu's proposal was conditional on Eisenkot assuming the lead in a power-sharing agreement within a few months. During this interim period, the incumbent prime minister reportedly intended to resolve an unspecified security matter. This specific condition was described as a non-starter for Eisenkot, who has maintained a clear stance on leadership priorities.

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Opposition Rejects Deal While Bennett Engages

The broader political reaction to Netanyahu's offer has been overwhelmingly negative, with most opposition leaders dismissing the proposal. Yair Lapid, a former prime minister and member of the Beyachad party, labeled the initiative as a transparent scam by a serial swindler. Lapid criticized Netanyahu for cheating partners and breaking previous agreements, rejecting the notion of a coalition led by the current prime minister.

Naftali Bennett, also a former prime minister and leader of the Beyachad party, stood as the exception among opposition figures. Bennett has been engaging with Netanyahu and his representatives through both official and back channels to push for a unity government. His continued engagement contrasts sharply with the harsh rhetoric coming from other bloc members.

Security Disputes Delay Unity and Iran Strategy

A major hurdle in the unity talks involves conflicting views on military strategy regarding Iran. Netanyahu has been advocating for new strikes on the Islamic Republic, reportedly pressing US president Donald Trump to launch a joint attack. The goal is to further dismantle Tehran's nuclear program and address perceived threats to national security.

Conversely, Gadi Eisenkot has repeatedly stated that while Iran remains a threat, he is unaware of any pressing need to strike the country before a new government is formed. Defense minister Israel Katz also accused Iran of seeking to develop chemical weapons and ballistic missiles capable of reaching Europe. These diverging security philosophies complicate the formation of a cohesive cabinet.

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Coalition Mathematics and Next Steps for Government Formation

Eisenkot's initial twenty-eight-day mandate from president Yitzhak Herzog expires on December 6th. He is pushing to swear in a government before seeking a possible two-week extension, which serves as his final window to assemble a coalition. Until recently, he had made headway toward forming a government without Netanyahu, signing pacts with all parties in his bloc except Bennett's.

Mansour Abbas, leader of the Arab Ra'am party, indicated he considers Hamas a terrorist organization, satisfying the last of four conditions set by Eisenkot. This development could bring Ra'am into the coalition or allow them to support it from the outside, potentially giving Eisenkot's bloc sixty-three lawmakers. This number exceeds the sixty-one-seat majority required in Israel's one-hundred-twenty-member parliament. The outcome of these negotiations will determine the fate of the current political stalemate.