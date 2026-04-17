Netflix Forecast Misses Expectations, Co-Founder Reed Hastings Steps Down from Board

Netflix's stock declines as its second-quarter forecast falls short of analyst expectations. Co-founder Reed Hastings is stepping down from the board after 29 years, while the company outlines future priorities including content investment and technology upgrades.

Netflix , the pioneering streaming giant, has announced a shift in its leadership and a forecast that has caused its stock to dip in after-hours trading. At the company’s annual meeting, co-founder and chairman Reed Hastings is stepping down from the board after a remarkable 29-year tenure, intending to focus on philanthropic endeavors and personal interests.

This significant leadership transition coincides with the company’s financial outlook for the second quarter, which has fallen short of analyst expectations. Netflix projects earnings per share of 78 cents for the current quarter, a figure below the 84 cents anticipated by Wall Street. Revenue projections also appear tepid, with the company forecasting $12.57 billion for the three months ending in June, slightly under the estimated $12.64 billion. In response to this news, Netflix shares experienced a decline of approximately 9% in extended trading. These financial results come in the wake of Netflix’s decision to withdraw from a highly publicized bidding war for control of Warner Bros. Discovery in February. The company’s stock had faced pressure during this protracted negotiation period with Paramount Skydance, as investors voiced concerns about the substantial debt Netflix might have incurred. Furthermore, there were anxieties within Wall Street that this pursuit signaled a lack of new strategic ideas from the streaming leader. In a communication to shareholders, co-chief executive officers Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters acknowledged that while Warner Bros. would have potentially accelerated their strategy, it was contingent on acquiring it at the right price. Ultimately, Paramount secured Warner Bros. for $110 billion, a deal that is currently undergoing regulatory review and facing considerable opposition from the Hollywood industry. Speaking to investors, Sarandos indicated that the bidding process provided valuable lessons in deal execution, emphasizing that while mergers and acquisitions remain a strategic tool, Netflix will maintain a disciplined approach to future opportunities. Looking ahead, the primary focus for Wall Street is Netflix's ability to sustain and grow its subscriber base. The company reported improvements in customer retention across all regions during the first quarter. Netflix had previously raised its subscription prices in March, increasing the cost of its standard ad-free plan by $2 to $20 per month. This pricing adjustment contributed to a 16% increase in revenue for the first three months of the year, reaching $12.3 billion, exceeding the estimated $12.2 billion. Earnings per share for the quarter were a robust $1.23, significantly outperforming the estimated 76 cents, partly due to a $2.8 billion breakup fee received from Paramount. Despite these positive quarterly figures, the company’s guidance for the year did not meet all expectations. Sarandos and Peters are working to reassure investors of their confidence in the company's future, outlining three core priorities: enhancing the quality of programming, integrating new technologies, and maximizing revenue from its membership base. To this end, Netflix plans to increase its investment in programming throughout the year, which is a key factor in the current quarter’s more modest earnings forecast. On the investor call, Sarandos highlighted plans to expand sports programming globally, citing the success of events like the World Baseball Classic in driving subscriber growth in Japan, and indicated ongoing discussions about deepening their relationship with the National Football League. The company is also set to launch an updated mobile experience later this month, featuring a vertical video discovery feed designed to improve content engagement. Beyond traditional film and television, Netflix is also investing in video game and podcast offerings. In a separate disclosure, Netflix reported that the compensation for its co-CEOs decreased last year, with Sarandos earning $53.9 million and Peters $53.2 million. Reed Hastings' departure marks a significant turning point for the streaming industry. Hastings, 65, was instrumental in founding Netflix as a DVD-by-mail service and led the company through its transformation into a global streaming powerhouse, expanding its reach to over 190 territories and outmaneuvering traditional Hollywood studios to build one of the world’s most valuable entertainment companies. He transitioned from CEO to co-CEO in January 2023, handing over the reins to Sarandos and Peters. In his farewell remarks, Hastings emphasized his legacy as a focus on member joy, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and building a company designed for long-term success and broad appeal. Sarandos confirmed that Hastings’ decision to step down from the board was independent of the Warner Bros. bidding process





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netflix Reed Hastings Streaming Earnings Forecast Leadership Transition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland Braces for Thunder, Hail, and Flooding Before Weekend Weather ImprovementIreland is set to experience a tumultuous week with thunder, hail, and spot flooding, particularly in the west, before a significant shift to much better weather arrives over the weekend. The forecast indicates challenging conditions through Friday, with a welcome return of sunny spells and drier weather expected from Saturday onwards, though temperatures will remain in the mid-teens.

Read more »

Next Slashes Price of 'Most Comfortable Ever' Platform SandalsFashion retailer Next has significantly reduced the price of its Black Forever Comfort® Twist Heeled Platform Sandals, making them available for just €24. Shoppers have praised the heels for their exceptional comfort, with one reviewer calling them the 'most comfortable ever' after wearing them for extended periods including dancing. While stock is limited in some colors and sizes, the deal offers significant savings on the original €57 price. Alternative styles from ASOS and Marks & Spencer are also mentioned.

Read more »

European Markets Mixed as Peace Hopes Ebb, Ryanair DipsEuropean stock markets experienced mixed trading on Wednesday, with the Euronext Dublin showing little change. Banks like AIB and Bank of Ireland performed well, while budget airline Ryanair saw a decline despite low oil prices. Renewed optimism for a Middle East peace deal influenced global markets, with potential resumption of US-Iran talks noted. Homebuilders had varied results, and companies like Entain, Barratt, Redrow, and Standard Life saw significant movements due to trading updates and acquisitions.

Read more »

European Markets Mixed Amid Peace Hopes; Ryanair SlipsEuropean stock markets showed mixed performance on Wednesday, influenced by renewed optimism for a Middle East peace deal and a slight dip in oil prices. Ryanair experienced a decline despite favorable oil prices, while banks and some construction companies saw gains. Ladbrokes owner Entain and Rank performed strongly due to trading updates and acquisitions.

Read more »

Irish Weather Forecast: High Pressure Brings End to Rainy Spell, Sunny Spells AheadMet Eireann forecasts a shift to drier and sunnier weather as high pressure builds, ending a period of persistent rain, downpours, and hail. The coming days will see mostly dry conditions with sunny spells, though isolated showers may persist. Temperatures are expected to be mild.

Read more »

Kerry Condon to Star in Netflix Adaptation of 'The God of the Woods'Irish actress Kerry Condon has been cast as Alice Van Laar in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Liz Moore's bestselling novel, 'The God of the Woods.' The series also features Maya Hawke as the lead investigator, delving into a mystery of disappearances and secrets in the Adirondack Mountains.

Read more »