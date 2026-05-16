Netflix to Implement Ad Breaks in Ireland as Part of New 2027 Subscription Plan

Netflix is making changes to its subscription plan in several countries, including Ireland, to include ad breaks. Viewers will agree to watch non-skippable ads for about 5 minutes per hour of streaming. Consumers can opt for separate subscription tiers that are cheaper than Netflix's existing plans.

By signing up for the new plan in other countries, you agree to watch about 5 minutes of non-skippable ads per hour you stream, and in return, your monthly subscription fee is lower.

Netflix is getting ready to roll out ad breaks to viewers in Ireland as part of a new 2027 subscription plan. The company said it is expanding this new plan to 14 other countries, as well as Ireland. Launched in Ireland at the end of March, the new streamer is part of a bundle with Sky and Prime Video, separate subscription tiers are also available - and are cheaper than Netflix.

HBO Max offers four subscription plans in Ireland: two with ads and two without. The cheapest package is the Basic with Ads option, which costs €5.99 per month.

Next is the Standard with Ads option, which costs €1 more at €6.99. With the Basic option, you can stream on two devices in Full HD (except for movies with an exclusive 'first stream' on HBO Max after the cinema release). Standard lets you stream on two devices in Full HD (including movies with an exclusive 'first stream' on HBO Max after their cinema run), and gives you 30 offline downloads. Similar plans available on Netflix with different ad packages and pricing





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