Neurologist Dr Bing Issues Chilling Warning About Three Everyday Activities

A neurologist has issued a chilling warning about three everyday activities he refuses to do himself, drawing on his years of experience in healthcare. In a TikTok video, Dr Baibing Chen, better known online as Dr Bing, highlighted just how "devastating" the consequences of certain common actions can be.

A neurologist has issued a chilling warning about three everyday activities he refuses to do himself, drawing on his years of experience in healthcare. In a TikTok video, Dr Baibing Chen, better known online as Dr Bing , highlighted just how "devastating" the consequences of certain common actions can be.

He said: "Here are three things I don't do as a doctor because I've seen how devastating the consequences can be.

"His first warning concerns attempting to "unjam" a stuck lawnmower using your bare hands. Dr Bing cautioned that he has witnessed "many fingers cut off" due to this risky practice. He elaborated: "Number one, I'll never use my hands to unjam a lawnmower that's stuck. I don't care if it's turned off or unplugged, those blades can hold tension and the second the obstruction gives, they can snap free and spin.

"He continued: "And the problem is your reflex is faster than your judgement and people reach in and it suddenly releases and the injury happens instantly and there is no time to react. I've seen many fingers cut off and hands destroyed that way.

"Dr Bing's second piece of advice concerns tackling grease fires with water, which can cause explosive, fast-spreading flames. Instead, he recommends turning off the heat and smothering the blaze.

"A grease fire happens when oil or fat overheats and catches fire, usually in a pan on the stove. And when you add water, it doesn't just put it out, but it flashes into steam and violently spreads burning oil everywhere.

"A small flame can become a fireball in seconds, and what you have to do instead is to smother it. You turn off the heat, you cover it with a lid so that you remove the oxygen from the burning fire.

"He also issued a stern warning against using metal bristle brushes to clean barbecue grills. Dr Bing cautioned: "I'll never use metal bristle brushes to clean grills





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Dr Bing Neurologist Tiktok Unjamming Lawnmower Grease Fires Metal Bristle Brushes

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