Neurologist Reveals the Best Thing You Can Do for Your Brain: Active Engagement with Music

A neurologist highlights the benefits of active engagement with music for brain health. Playing an instrument, singing, or dancing stimulates brain networks and enhances cognitive function, unlike passive listening.

A neurologist has highlighted a highly beneficial activity for brain health and cognitive function . This expert emphasizes the importance of active engagement with music as a powerful method for enhancing brain networks and connectivity. It's widely understood that keeping the mind active is crucial for maintaining cognitive health, and various activities such as solving puzzles, reading, and language learning are known to contribute to this goal, helping to combat cognitive decline and conditions like dementia. The neurologist stresses that simply listening to music, while potentially enjoyable, does not offer the same neurological benefits as actively participating in music through activities like playing an instrument, singing, or dancing. The core message is that the brain thrives on challenge and active involvement, which fosters the development of stronger neural pathways and improves overall cognitive function .

Dr. Baibing Chen, known online as Dr. Bing, explains that the most significant brain benefits from music stem from active participation rather than passive listening. He points out that actively engaging with music, such as singing, playing an instrument, or dancing, activates multiple brain networks simultaneously, leading to strengthened connectivity and improved neural plasticity. Evidence suggests that musical training can structurally alter the brain, with musicians often exhibiting stronger connections between the left and right hemispheres, enhanced auditory processing, and improved working memory. The key takeaway is that the brain benefits from the cognitive load that comes with actively engaging with music. For individuals who are not musicians, Dr. Bing recommends activities that challenge the brain, such as learning a new instrument, dancing to complex rhythms, or singing in a choir. These activities engage attention, memory, and coordination, thereby strengthening brain networks. This contrasts with passive activities such as listening to background music while scrolling through a phone or driving, which do not provide the same cognitive stimulation. The difference lies in the level of cognitive effort, with active participation in music requiring much more of the brain's resources.

Further supporting this perspective, a 2023 study published in the journal Neuroimage: Reports examined the effects of musical training on cognitive function in healthy retirees. The study found that both listening to music and playing an instrument could help ward off cognitive decline in later life. Researchers recruited 132 healthy retirees aged between 62 and 78 who had limited prior musical experience. Participants were then enrolled in piano lessons and music awareness training for six months. The results indicated that these activities stimulated brain plasticity, leading to an increase in grey matter volume and improved working memory performance. Dr. Damien Marie, the lead author of the study, emphasized the importance of using participants whose brains did not have prior musical learning. Professor Clara James, another author, noted that after six months, both interventions yielded common effects. Neuroimaging revealed an increase in grey matter in several brain regions involved in high-level cognitive functioning, including the cerebellum, which is critical for working memory. The improvement in working memory performance correlated directly with the plasticity of the cerebellum. These findings strongly support the neurologist's recommendation of actively engaging with music as a tool to improve brain health and potentially mitigate cognitive decline. The research suggests that even short-term musical training can provide tangible benefits for cognitive function in older adults





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