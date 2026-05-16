Neurologist warns of the dangers of inconsistent sleep schedules

Dr Chen's advice is supported by a study suggesting that an inconsistent sleep pattern could significantly increase your risk of cardiovascular problems. The findings, published in BMC Cardiovascular Disorders, revealed that individuals with both an erratic sleep schedule and fewer than eight hours of sleep per night were at a greater risk of experiencing a major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE). Dr Chen explains that when your sleep routine is constantly shifting, your brain receives mixed messages about time, which can cause issues with hormone regulation and disrupt metabolism, blood pressure, body temperature, and immune functions. These disruptions are linked to higher rates of heart disease, stroke, obesity, diabetes, depression, and earlier death.

A neurologist has delivered a stark warning about a common night-time habit that he claims 'destroys your body'. The specialist claims that this issue could be causing significant damage to both physical and mental wellbeing.

In a TikTok video, neurologist Dr Baibing Chen warned that an erratic sleep schedule could trigger serious health problems and potentially result in an 'earlier' death. He explained that keeping a consistent sleeping pattern may be 'just as important' as getting enough hours of rest.

According to Dr Chen, known as Dr Bing on social media, 'Science shows that if your sleep schedule is inconsistent and all over the place, you are more likely to have medical problems and die earlier. And here's why.





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Sleep Schedule Inconsistent Sleep Consistency Cardiovascular Problems Major Adverse Cardiovascular Event (MACE) Heart Disease Stroke Obesity Diabetes Depression Death

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