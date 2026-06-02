New autism assessment protocol likely to come into force mid-2027

The new autism assessment and intervention pathway protocol, which is likely to come into force mid-2027, has been announced by three Ministers including Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and the HSE. The protocol aims to tackle the long waiting list for the statutory assessment of needs (AON) and involves assessments offered across HSE services including Camhs, public health nurses, and local primary care teams.

The new autism assessment and intervention pathway protocol, which is likely to come into force mid-2027, has been announced by three Ministers including Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and the HSE.

The protocol aims to tackle the long waiting list for the statutory assessment of needs (AON) and involves assessments offered across HSE services including Camhs, public health nurses, and local primary care teams. Psychiatrists' body 'cannot endorse' the new State autism protocol, expressing concerns about the move away from the detailed examination of the person's social, linguistic, educational, sensory, and occupational support needs.

The college chair of the faculty of child and adolescent psychiatry, Trish Byrne, expressed concerns about the inadequate resourcing of HSE disability services to meet the needs. Nessa Hill, chief executive of Neurodiversity Ireland, described the new scheme as 'a waiting-list initiative'. Dr Sonia Morris, clinical psychologist and director at ADHD Ireland, highlighted the potential harm caused by inadequate assessments and the impact on waiting lists for services.

Adam Harris, chief executive of AsIAm, stated that the protocol was 'a new way of working' but would not address waiting times or waiting lists for services. Implementation planning is due to start in the third quarter of this year, with the recruitment of in-reach teams in the health regions to address resourcing concerns





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Autism Assessment Intervention Pathway Protocol Statutory Assessment Of Needs Camhs Public Health Nurses Local Primary Care Teams Psychiatrists' Body HSE Disability Services Resourcing Concerns Inadequate Assessments Waiting Lists For Services Implementation Planning In-Reach Teams Inclusive Practice Autistic People

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