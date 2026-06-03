New Childcare Fees Announced in Ireland

The Irish government has announced new childcare fees, with costs per child dropping from €198 per week to €183.70 for a full day place of 45 hours per week. However, parents availing of over 50 hours a week will still face higher costs, and some are being quoted upwards of €1,200.

For a full day place of 45 hours per week, costs per child will drop from €198 per week to €183.70. Sinn Féin said this is still a far cry away from what parents are looking for.

Parents availing of over 50 hours a week will also have higher costs than the €183.70, as only 45 hours are covered by Government schemes. They will now be charged a maximum of €239.70 a week, €958.80 a month. Parents are still relaying that they are being quoted upwards of €1,200, and in some cases in excess of this amount.

Minister Foley said while this may be the case, when the National Childcare Subsidy Scheme is taken into account they will be paying much less than this. She said I would be confident that parents are getting full access to the National Childcare Subsidy Scheme. Some parents can also avail of higher subsidies, depending on their level of income and the age and number of children in their family.

Minister Foley said around 25% of parents already pay less than €200 a month for childcare. Under the new fees, only parents availing of less than 10 hours of childcare a week would be under this threshold. At the maximum amount, they would be paying €138.40 a month. Explaining this at the launch of the new fees, Minister Foley said that childcare costs vary greatly in different parts of the country, and it's essentially a postcode lottery.

She said it can vary on a regional basis. It can obviously vary in terms of demands of the parents and the request they have to their provider. That's why the whole agenda is to ensure that at the end of the day, the commitment of the Government is that all parents, irrespective of where you are, you will be paying fees of €200 over the month.

The current cost is closer to €200 per week rather than a month, according to spokesperson on children Claire Kerrane. The Roscommon-Galway TD added And of course, while affordability is key, parents have to be able to access a childcare place in the first instance - this is extremely difficult in many parts of the state. Accessibility and building capacity is just as important as affordability.

Minister Foley said the announcement doesn't mean more support isn't on the way for the upcoming budget in October. The Children's Minister said We're very much so going into this round of budget negotiations with a view to acknowledging, and again, I want to express gratitude to both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste and indeed the Public Expenditure Minister who have agreed that this is a priority negotiation, who recognize that for many parents this is a cost of living measure





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