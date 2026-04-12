New 'Cicada' Covid Variant Becomes Dominant Strain in Ireland, Raising Global Health Concerns

The BA.3.2, or 'Cicada', Covid variant has become the dominant strain in Ireland, prompting health officials to closely monitor its spread and impact worldwide. The variant has been detected in at least 23 countries, and scientists are studying its genetic makeup and potential for immune evasion.

A novel Covid variant, designated 'Cicada', has emerged as the dominant strain within Ireland , prompting close monitoring by health officials worldwide. The BA.3.2 variant, initially identified in South Africa in November 2024, has since been identified in at least 23 countries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Irish health authorities have confirmed the variant's initial detection in Ireland late last year, with its prevalence steadily increasing since then.

Current data from Ireland's Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) indicates that the Cicada strain now accounts for 44.4% of confirmed Covid cases in Ireland, significantly surpassing other circulating variants, including XFG (22.2%) and NB.1.8.1 (11.1%). Despite its rise, it is important to note that confirmed Covid cases in Ireland have been declining in recent weeks, decreasing from 174 eight weeks ago to just 34 during the past week, suggesting that the increase in the Cicada variant is not necessarily translating to a proportionate increase in overall cases. Scientists characterize BA.3.2 as a 'highly divergent' lineage, indicating significant genetic differences from the variants that have prevailed in recent years. This characteristic potentially influences the virus's behavior, including its transmissibility and its ability to evade immune defenses. Similar to earlier strains, the Cicada variant possesses mutations within its spike protein, the crucial component enabling viral entry into human cells. These mutations could affect both how easily the virus spreads and how effectively it can circumvent the immune system's protective mechanisms. The CDC has issued a statement regarding the implications of the Cicada variant: 'The 2025–2026 COVID-19 vaccines provide protection against the currently circulating predominant U.S. variants. However, in laboratory studies, the recently emerged BA.3.2 strain efficiently evades antibodies, likely because of spike protein mutations, highlighting the need for ongoing genomic surveillance and observational evaluations of vaccine and antiviral effectiveness.' This statement underlines the importance of continuously monitoring the virus's evolution and assessing the effectiveness of existing vaccines and antiviral treatments against the new variant. Despite the rapid spread of the Cicada variant, experts currently report no evidence suggesting it causes more severe illness in affected individuals. This observation provides some reassurance, although continuous monitoring is crucial to ensure that this remains the case as the variant continues to spread and potentially mutate further. The scientific community continues to study the characteristics of the variant including its ability to spread, its impact on those infected, and how to continue protecting the population. \One particularly interesting method employed by scientists to track the spread of the Cicada variant involves wastewater testing, including samples collected from airplane toilets. This innovative approach offers an additional layer of surveillance, especially for international travel, complementing traditional testing methods. As part of a global surveillance initiative, samples are collected from airplanes after landing and analyzed for traces of the virus carried by passengers. The CDC emphasizes that this 'traveller based surveillance' allows experts to detect the arrival of new variants in countries earlier than is possible with conventional testing. The program's effectiveness is critical as it provides an early warning system. The variant has also been identified in wastewater systems across numerous regions. The CDC provided the following details: 'As of February 11, 2026, BA.3.2 had been reported in 23 countries. Detections began increasing in September 2025. In the United States, BA.3.2 was detected in nasal swabs from four travelers, three airplane wastewater samples, clinical samples from five patients, and 132 wastewater samples from 25 U.S. states.' This data reveals the extent of the variant's global spread and the methods used to track its distribution. The information provides insights into the scale of the surveillance efforts, which play a crucial role in understanding and responding to the evolving pandemic. The ongoing data collection helps medical professionals assess risk levels to help the population. You can read more about the early detection and surveillance of BA.3.2 from the CDC. Want to see more of the stories you love from the Irish Mirror? Making us your preferred source on Google means you’ll get more of our exclusives, top stories and must-read content straight away. To add Irish Mirror as a preferred source, simply click here





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Covid-19 Cicada Variant BA.3.2 Ireland Wastewater Surveillance

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