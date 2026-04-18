New Cork Luas Route Unveiled, Public Consultation Underway for Ballincollig to Mahon Point Link

Cork's proposed 20km Luas light rail route, connecting Ballincollig to Mahon Point with 27 stops, has been revealed, initiating a public consultation period until June 12th. The project, championed by TII, aims for a five-year completion timeline despite identified challenges, emphasizing the need to avoid cost escalation and support Cork's growth.

A significant step forward has been taken in the proposed expansion of Cork's public transport network with the unveiling of the new Luas route on Friday. This ambitious light rail project, spanning 20 kilometers, is set to connect Ballincollig to Mahon Point, featuring a total of 27 designated stops. The release of this detailed route plan initiates a new phase of public engagement, with a non-statutory consultation period scheduled to run until June 12th.

This consultation represents a crucial opportunity for the public and stakeholders to provide feedback and contribute to the shaping of this transformative infrastructure. The enthusiasm from the Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) team involved in this project has been notably high, described by one observer as infectious and unprecedented in their decade-long experience in politics. This palpable energy underscores the commitment to bringing the extension project to fruition. Optimism surrounding the project's timeline is considerable, with projections suggesting completion within a five-year timeframe, provided that a solid financial framework is established. Current challenges, while acknowledged, are seen as surmountable. Elected representatives are urged to take a proactive and forward-thinking approach, resisting the temptation of populist stances that could inadvertently lead to increased reliance on private vehicles and hinder Cork City's growth. The city is poised for significant population expansion, and a robust public transport system is considered essential to accommodate this future. Several key areas have been identified as potential hurdles, including the Bishopstown, GAA, and Highfield Rugby environs, as well as the Ballantymple section where the route traverses Partick Weave. Addressing these specific concerns will be vital for the smooth progression of the Cork Luas. While the route's alignment aims for optimal connectivity, some have expressed a preference for alternative configurations. One suggestion involved incorporating a loop around the new Docklands and connecting via Warramatta Road, thereby integrating with sustainable transport corridors for buses. This reflects a desire for maximum impact and synergy within the broader public transport ecosystem. The overarching message from proponents of the project is a call to look beyond immediate concerns and appreciate the long-term benefits the Luas will deliver to Cork City. However, the financial aspect remains a significant consideration. The escalating costs associated with delays were highlighted, with procrastination leading to exponential increases. The economic cost of prolonged inaction, encompassing lost opportunities and the ongoing impact of congestion on citizens, is a considerable factor. The ambition is to avoid the protracted timelines often associated with such large-scale projects, aiming for the five-year delivery target. This requires enhanced efficiency and a streamlined approach to project execution, ensuring that the substantial benefits of improved public transport are realized for the people of Cork as swiftly as possible





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Cork Luas Public Transport Light Rail Infrastructure Public Consultation

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