New deal for League of Ireland players: Five percent of transfer fees for those earning below €150,000 per season, plus a US$20m fund for players' financial obligations

A new agreement between FIFPro and FIFA has been reached, which will see players in the League of Ireland and other smaller leagues receive a five percent cut of the transfer fee generated by their move, if they earn below €150,000 per season. Additionally, a US$20m (€17.35m) fund has been established to help players whose clubs fail to meet their financial obligations. The deal also includes transfer reforms and a pledge to develop global minimum standards for women's national teams.

Players will also get a greater say in the shaping of the match calendar, while a US$20million fund has been set up to help players.

League of Ireland players are set to cash in on their transfers - because of a new deal struck by FIFPro and Fifa ahead of the World Cup. According to the document signed by the two bodies, players earning below €150,000 per season will now be entitled to five percent of the transfer fee generated by their move.

According to PFA Ireland chief Stephen McGuiness, less than one percent of players in the League of Ireland are currently earning in excess of €150,000 per year. He told MirrorSport: ‘What we are seeing for the first time is players being rewarded for their talent.

‘What has happened in the past is, they have done well in the league, they have played well, a club from England comes in for them, they get a salary, but they are not entitled to anything from what their talent has earned in regards to a transfer fee. ‘With all due respect, the club does give them a platform, the club is paying for them to perform, which they do, they have now overperformed and are getting a move to a bigger club, but they have never been entitled to anything out of it.

‘It’s something we have always argued for, that players should be getting a cut of the money, because they are the ones that are performing. Their talent has got them the move.

‘What (FIFPro and Fifa) are looking at is the smaller leagues, like our own, where it will incentivise clubs to pay higher wages. ‘I see it as game-changing as regards to players getting paid for their talent. They are going to get a cut now for the talent they are bringing to it.

Another part of the deal struck by FIFPro and Fifa is the establishment of a US$20million (€17.35m) fund to aid players whose clubs fail to meet their financial obligations to players. According to McGuinness: ‘There’s a €20m fund in place now. We are lucky in this country that at this moment in time we have no issues, but in the past we have, and there has been no centralised fund to assist players.

‘Benefits will also be seen in the women’s game, with a pledge by Fifa and FIFPro to ‘develop global minimum standards for women’s national teams’ particularly when it comes to prize money available at major international competitions. The deal also promises transfer reforms, whereby players will have a say in any future changes to the transfer system.

The Memorandum of Understanding between FIFPro and Fifa reads: ‘Players will no longer simply be subject to the rules that govern their careers – they will shape them. ’ It will lead to the implementation of the (Lassana) Diarra ruling in 2024, which stated ‘that central parts of FIFA’s transfer rules break European Union law. ’The MoU continues: ‘Players will be better protected from abusive practices.

Demoting players, forcing them to train in isolation as a form of pressure, withholding passports or abusing registration procedures are now expressly prohibited.

‘Clubs that fail to respect contractual obligations will ‘face swifter and more effective sporting and financial consequences.





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League Of Ireland Fifpro FIFA Transfer Fees Fund Women's Game Minimum Standards Transfer Reforms Players' Rights Abuse Practices

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