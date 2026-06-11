New law to allow checking violent past of partners

The proposed legislation, known as Jennie's Law, will have the names of partners with a violent past included on a publicly available register. The law aims to prevent further violence against women and children.

The proposed legislation, known as Jennie's Law , will allow those with concerns to check whether their partner has a violent past . The law is in honor of Jennifer Poole, a 24-year-old mother of two who was murdered.

The Poole family has campaigned for the new register since Jennifer's murder. The register will include information on violent offenses committed by the partner. The law aims to prevent further violence against women and children.

However, there are concerns about the unintended consequences of such a register, particularly for victims





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Jennie's Law Partner Violence Register Violent Past Unintended Consequences

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