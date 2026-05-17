New Limits on Judicial Review Costs: A Double-Edged Sword?

The new measures aim to 'focus the minds' of applicants, but critics claim they will discourage environmental activists and others from taking judicial reviews.

The new rules introduce limits on the legal costs that successful applicants in judicial review s against public bodies can recoup, raising the prospect that they may not recover their full legal costs .

The changes are a part of a wider initiative to speed up the delivery of water, transport, and electricity projects, with the aim of bringing more certainty to the State's exposure in environmental matters. However, critics argue that the changes will discourage environmental activists and others from taking judicial reviews. The exact amount recoverable will depend on the complexity of the case. The Irish Times view on the EU and Russia: Angela Merkel is in the frame





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Judicial Review Legal Costs Planning Decisions New Measures Environmental Activists

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