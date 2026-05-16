New mortuary student's harrowing encounter

Former mortuary student Lauren Frost recalled a harrowing experience she went through. She was called to identify a body and ended up identifying her own great-uncle. She shared her story in a new video.

NEWS TEXT: Mortuary student Lauren Frost was called out on an emergency death call on a bitterly cold Minnesota night, only to be left horrified when the body was identified.

But that didn't make her path to becoming a mortician any easier. In a new video, she explained how she was expected to take on whatever tasks more experienced morticians couldn't be bothered with — and that led to one truly harrowing encounter. Back when I was in mortuary school, I lived above a funeral home owned by one of my uncles. The neighbourhood was not great.

It was not ideal. You didn't go out after dark. But when you're a broke mortuary student, the phrase 'free rent' is like being adopted by Oprah.

However, that free accommodation came at a price. She continued: 'The tradeoff though was that I did everything. Cleaning buildings, mowing the lawn, helping with visitations, airport transports, I did train transportations... and most importantly, death calls for the medical examiner.





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Mortuary School Death Calls Traumatic Deaths Identifying Bodies Free Rent Grunt Work Burdened With Experience

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