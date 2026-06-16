New Openings Spotlight Ireland's Vibrant and Diverse Culinary Scene

A roundup of notable new restaurant and bar openings across Ireland, highlighting innovative chefs, diverse cuisines, and unique dining concepts from seafood-centric establishments in Dingle to Iberian-inspired venues in Dublin and neighborhood bistros in the suburbs.

Ireland's dining scene continues to evolve with a wave of new openings across the country, from the rugged coasts of Dingle to the historic streets of Derry.

These ventures span a remarkable range of cuisines and philosophies, showcasing both established talent and fresh perspectives. In Dingle, the arrival of 505 has injected new energy into the bustling town. Helmed by classically trained chef Damien Ring, the restaurant emphasizes pristine seafood and hyper-local produce, with dishes like west Cork asparagus paired with house stracciatella and a unique pistachio miso. Alice Wainright, the new restaurant manager, curates a thoughtful wine list to complement the menu.

Meanwhile, in Dublin's Silicon Docks, Niall Davidson of Allta has fine-tuned a new concept, Allta na Farraige, in an adjacent space. The focus is on a dramatic open kitchen centered around a Japanese grill, where chefs prepare barbecued scallops in the shell and monkfish with grilled rice. The cocktail program is equally innovative, featuring foraged and fermented ingredients.

A strong Iberian influence is evident at a new restaurant from chef Eric Matthews and partner Richie Barrett, who took over a long-standing establishment. The downstairs dining room offers a stylish, fiery atmosphere, perfect for plates like mussels escabeche and Donegal squid a la plancha. The standout is the intensely garlicky tortilla "Cal Pep," and the 85% chocolate mousse with Jamón Ibérico fat caramel is a must-try, alongside a well-curated Spanish wine list.

The dynamic duo of Rebekah and Stevie McCarry are behind Bar Bann, an oyster and wine bar overlooking the river Bann. Rebekah, a fishmonger by day, manages front-of-house while Stevie champions a fin-to-tail philosophy. Oysters are offered in various styles: cold with classic mignonette, chimichurri, or buttermilk and wild garlic oil, or hot Rockefeller or Thermidor style. A thoughtful selection of small plates and excellent cocktails complete the experience.

Dublin's Chinese dining landscape is elevated by a top-end restaurant specializing in Hunan, Sichuan, and Cantonese cuisine. The Peking duck is a spectacular event, requiring two days' notice; it arrives whole and lacquered, carved tableside with ceremony, and served over two courses, ideal for four people.

Next door, a more casual spot serves Chongqing hotpot. For panoramic views, a 10th-floor bistro in Sam Stephenson's iconic brutalist former Central Bank building offers a bird's-eye vista over College Green. The menu is priced for the location, so classics like fish and chips or a burger are sensible choices. There are two cocktail bars and a wraparound outdoor terrace, perfect for sundowners.

A cosy Ranelagh restaurant, led by chef Lalit Kumar, presents a wide-ranging menu of regional Indian dishes. The Malabar fish curry, served in a deep green sauce fragrant with fried curry leaf and coconut, is a highlight, as are the Malai kofta and garlic naan. Crisp white linen tablecloths hint at the quality within. In Athy, fans of chef and baker Graham Herterich can enjoy his modern take on Irish food at Ernie's, a cafe attached to the Shackleton Experience.

The concise menu reimagines classics like "Mr Crisp," a croque monsieur with Folláin chutney and Tayto, alongside his famous retro bakes and bracks. Sicilian head chef Paolo Orlando brings two decades of Irish experience to his new Dublin restaurant, offering a modern twist on Italian classics. All pasta is house-made, including pappardelle with duck ragù and cappelletti with beef and mortadella. The enclosed terrace is ideal for people-watching on a busy pedestrian street, best enjoyed with cicchetti and wine.

Keelan Higgs's long-awaited casual eatery, in the former Variety Jones space, embodies "plenty of craic, simple food.

" Short a la carte menus are appealing and straightforward, and the opening days of Sunday to Tuesday fill a notable gap in the neighborhood. Finally, a stylish French bistro is making its mark in south Dublin suburbs. Open from morning for lunch, with weekend dinners and a magnificent Sunday roast, it's headed by Burgundy-native chef Thomas Loisel. Expect classics like oeufs mayonnaise, French onion soup, and chicken Cordon Bleu, supported by an extensive wine list





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