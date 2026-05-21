New Rent Rules Bring Uncertainty and Debate to Irish Rental Market

A new rent control system is coming into force in March, allowing landlords to increase rents by 2 percent or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower. The new system is aimed at bringing certainty and security for renters while incentivizing investment to grow supply. Tenants now enjoy greater security of tenure, with new six-year tenancies of minimum duration. However, the measures have drawn criticism from some groups, who argue that a lot of rents will go up and that the system does not go far enough in addressing affordability concerns.

A new rent control system is coming into force in March, allowing landlords to increase rents by 2 percent or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower.

The new system is aimed at bringing certainty and security for renters while incentivizing investment to grow supply. Tenants now enjoy greater security of tenure, with new six-year tenancies of minimum duration.

However, the measures have drawn criticism from some groups, who argue that a lot of rents will go up and that the system does not go far enough in addressing affordability concerns. The Government has implemented a range of new policies aimed at increasing the supply of rental housing. The measures include a rent control system, increased security of tenure for tenants, and incentives for investment in new rental housing.

The aim is to create a stable housing system over the medium term by reducing the viability gap in the construction of new rental housing. While the rent control system is expected to bring some relief to tenants, others argue that it will not have the desired impact of reducing rents. In terms of supply, the Department of Housing announced that the demand for rental properties was at an all-time high.

The new rent control system has been welcomed by some, who argue that it brings much-needed certainty and security for renters. Others, however, have expressed concerns that the system will not do enough to address affordability concerns and that rents will continue to rise. Stable housing policy can create a stable housing system over the medium term, according to experts. Experts say that the recent increase in supply is unlikely to represent a sustained improvement in rental availability.

The Government has implemented a range of new policies aimed at increasing the supply of rental housing. The measures include a rent control system, increased security of tenure for tenants, and incentives for investment in new rental housing. The aim is to create a stable housing system over the medium term by reducing the viability gap in the construction of new rental housing





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Rent Control Ireland Landlords Tenants Housing Market Policy Rent Regulation Affordable Housing Rental Supply

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