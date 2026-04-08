New Revelations Emerge About Tiara Dispute Between Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II Before Royal Wedding

Fresh details have surfaced about a reported dispute concerning Meghan Markle's tiara choice and Queen Elizabeth II leading up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding. Royal historian Robert Hardman's account, taken from his upcoming book, offers new perspectives on the behind-the-scenes drama and conflicting narratives surrounding the event.

New details have emerged concerning a reported disagreement between Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II in the lead-up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018. Recent accounts offer insights into the behind-the-scenes tensions within the palace walls. The allegations center on Meghan's selection of a royal tiara, believed to have caused friction before the wedding.

Although the incident wasn't publicly acknowledged at the time, it has continued to generate speculation over the years. A new report provides further details about what may have happened. According to the Daily Mail, royal historian Robert Hardman, in an excerpt from his forthcoming book Queen Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story, reveals an alleged confrontation between the two women. Hardman states: 'Another pre-wedding row, which would continue to create headlines years after the wedding, concerned Meghan's choice of tiara. The Queen much enjoyed offering a piece from her own tiara collection to a royal bride, when required.' Earlier reports indicated that Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, had their sights set on Queen Mary's diamond bandeau early in the selection process, as reported by the Express. In his memoir Spare, the Duke described how the couple explored various options before settling on the piece, which ultimately captured their attention. However, challenges reportedly arose during the planning of Meghan's tiara fitting. Harry claimed that coordinating with the late Queen's dresser, Angela Kelly, proved difficult. In his memoir, Harry wrote: 'To my mind, Angela was a troublemaker', adding: 'I considered going to Granny, but that would probably mean sparking an all-out confrontation, and I wasn't quite sure with whom Granny would side.' However, Hardman's account presents a different perspective. Hardman writes: 'As one staffer recalled: 'There was already an atmosphere before Angela arrived. Meghan was nowhere to be seen. Harry poked the box and said 'Is that it?' Then he stood over Angela and said he did not like her whining to his grandmother.'' The issue reportedly escalated to Queen Elizabeth II. According to sources cited in the book, the late monarch was unimpressed and allegedly told a member of the Royal Household: 'It's not a toy'. Logistical issues were also present. The Queen was residing at Windsor for Easter at the time, also preoccupied with the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Angela Kelly was reportedly carefully examining the tiara to ensure there was no problematic history associated with it. Despite the alleged disagreements, Meghan wore the Queen Mary diamond bandeau on her wedding day, becoming the Duchess of Sussex. The tiara has significant historical importance. Commissioned in 1932 for Queen Mary, it features a removable central brooch presented to her by the County of Lincoln in 1893. These revelations offer a fresh perspective on the events leading up to the royal wedding, painting a picture of behind-the-scenes drama and conflicting accounts. The differing perspectives from Harry and Hardman shed light on the complex relationships within the royal family and the challenges faced during the planning of a high-profile event. The selection of the tiara highlights the importance of historical context and the careful consideration of tradition and protocol. The disagreements that surfaced were not the only issues, logistical concerns and the Queen's involvement in other events likely added to the complexity of the situation. This whole situation suggests that the wedding planning was very challenging. The royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex captured the world's attention. The new details have sparked further discussion on the dynamics of the royal family. These new revelations are likely to fuel continued interest in the events leading up to the royal wedding. The public's fascination with royal life often leads to an exploration of intimate details, particularly those involving family dynamics and behind-the-scenes events. The historical context of the tiara adds a layer of significance to the story, highlighting the importance of heritage and tradition within the royal family. The differing accounts presented by Harry and Hardman contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the events, although they also raise questions about the accuracy of specific details. The involvement of key figures, such as Angela Kelly, underscores the importance of the roles played by those who work closely with the royal family. This event brings up questions, which will no doubt generate more discussions about what went on during the wedding preparation. The Queen's response, 'It's not a toy', highlights the potential tension between personal preferences and royal protocol. The challenges experienced during the tiara selection process offer insight into the intricacies of royal decision-making and the significance placed on tradition. The fact that the tiara selection issue became public shows the lasting impact that behind-the-scenes disagreements can have. The ongoing interest in the royal wedding demonstrates the public's fascination with the lives of the royal family and the events that shape their narrative





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