New Year's Festival Dublin 2027 Lineup Revealed Aaron Rowe Headlines

New Year's Festival Dublin announces its 2027 lineup featuring Aaron Rowe and The Academic at Dublin Castle and Meeting House Square from December 30 to January 1.

New Year's Festival Dublin has officially unveiled the complete performance schedule for its 2027 edition. The three-day celebration is scheduled to take place from 30 December 2026 to 1 January 2027 across multiple iconic venues in the capital city.

Aaron Rowe Headlines Countdown Concert

Aaron Rowe is set to headline the main Countdown Concert at Dublin Castle on New Year's Eve. This major event will also feature special guests including The Academic, THEATRE, KK Lewis, and DJ Shelly Gray. The evening will culminate in the festival's famous Midnight Moment celebration to welcome the new year.

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A separate early Countdown Concert Matinee will take place on 31 December 2026. This matinee performance will also feature The Academic, THEATRE, KK Lewis, and DJ Shelly Gray on stage for an afternoon and early evening of music.

Echoes of Ireland and Music Trail

The Echoes of Ireland Concerts on 30 December 2026 will showcase a diverse range of musical talent. Performers include Jamie McIntyre, Dylan Flynn and the Dead Poets, Sorcha Richardson, and RuntheRed across various city locations.

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The Guinness NYF Music Trail will bring live music to venues throughout Dublin during the festival dates. Artists such as The Scratch, KhakiKid, and BABYRAT are scheduled to perform at various stops along this trail to ensure widespread coverage.

New Year's Day Celebrations and Procession

Sharon Shannon's Big Band will perform at Dublin Castle on 1 January 2027. They will be joined by Jerry Fish, Camille O'Sullivan, Grainne Duffy, and The Frank and Walters for New Year's Day festivities. These performances mark a continuation of the cultural celebrations into the new year.

Meeting House Square will host its own distinct New Year's Day celebrations. The lineup includes Absolute Lilt, Conleth Mc Geary, Heron Red, and the Shamrock Showband. These acts will provide entertainment for those visiting this central Dublin landmark.

The NYF Dublin Procession will take place on New Year's Day. This street event features marching bands and award-winning street performers. It winds its way through the streets of the capital offering festive entertainment to the public.

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Ticket Information and Venue Access

Tickets for the Countdown Concert are currently on sale through Ticketmaster. This applies to both the New Year's Eve main event and the 31 December matinee. Further programme details and venue information are available via official festival channels.

Dublin Castle and Meeting House Square serve as primary hubs for the music lineup. These venues anchor the three-day schedule alongside various other locations scattered throughout the city. The extensive lineup ensures ample opportunities for attendees to engage with the festival.