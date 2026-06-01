New York-based Couple Ties the Knot in Ireland's Luttrellstown Castle

Karla and Stephen, a New York-based couple, tied the knot in Ireland's Luttrellstown Castle after meeting in New York shortly before the pandemic. Their wedding was a beautiful blend of their love for travel, discovery, and each other, with a focus on cohesive and intentional design.

New York-based couple Karla and Stephen tied the knot in Luttrellstown Castle in Castleknock, Ireland , after meeting in New York shortly before the pandemic. The couple, who have been living in New York for over 13 and 7 years respectively, found themselves able to spend quality time together during the lockdown, which they believe was a blessing in disguise.

They built a relationship grounded in travel and a shared love for discovering New York, with Stephen proposing to Karla during a dog-sledding trip in Canada in February 2025. Karla, an interior designer, had a clear vision of what the wedding day would look like, and Stephen was happy to follow it. The couple approached the wedding as they would design a space, with a cohesive and intentional aesthetic.

They created a guide for their guests, with a palette drawn from the tones within the venue, to ensure everything felt in harmony with the surroundings. The couple's look was based on this vision, with Karla wearing a simple yet romantic dress and Stephen mirroring her style with a classic, tailored suit. They took their time to decide on a venue, starting with the location and eventually finding Luttrellstown Castle, which they booked without seeing it in person.

The couple's friend from New York led the ceremony, which included some Mexican traditions such as the lazo and rice toss. The ceremony and reception in the same venue created a natural transition into the evening, with the reception beginning with drinks and décor that was restrained with white on white elements, layered with neutrals and silver accents.

The focus was on texture, light and layering rather than bold statements, allowing the people in the space to bring the energy and colour into the evening. Candlelight was a key element throughout the space





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New York-Based Couple Luttrellstown Castle Wedding Ireland Travel Discovery

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