The All Blacks secure third place in the inaugural Nations Championship with a dominant second-half victory over England at Twickenham, driven by Richie Mo'unga.

Richie Mo'unga scored eight points and orchestrated a commanding performance as New Zealand defeated England 26 to 3 at Twickenham. The victory secured third place in the inaugural Nations Championship for the All Blacks on Sunday. The match concluded a five-game winning streak for England, shifting the momentum back to the Kiwis after recent losses to Wales and the English.

New Zealand Secure Inaugural Nations Championship Title

New Zealand claimed third place in the inaugural Nations Championship with this decisive victory over England at Twickenham. The All Blacks finished the tournament with a record of two wins and two losses. This result provided a strong conclusion to the first year under head coach Dave Rennie, lifting pressure after previous defeats. England finished with one win and four losses, ending their previous streak of five consecutive victories.

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Mo'unga Leads All Blacks After Early Struggles

Richie Mo'unga delivered his best performance since returning to Test rugby, controlling the game with precision kicking and tactical awareness. He opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a penalty after Henry Slade missed a touch attempt in the England 22. Mo'unga added conversions for Wallace Sititi and Cam Roigard tries, while also kicking penalties to extend the lead. His accurate boot was central to New Zealand building a 17-point halftime advantage that proved insurmountable.

England Discipline Issues Impact Twickenham Match

England lost key players to disciplinary actions that severely hampered their ability to compete. Lock Alex Coles received a sin bin for a clear high tackle on Fabien Holland in the first half. Replacement back row Henry Pollock was also sent to the sin bin in the second half. These absences allowed New Zealand to dominate possession and territory during critical phases of the contest.

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All Blacks Forwards Dominate Physical Contest

Asafo Aumua and Wallace Sititi delivered high work rates in the tight for the New Zealand forwards. Sititi scored the first try by punching over from a metre out after Rieko Ioane and Cortez Ratima made crucial breaks. Anton Segner stole a lineout early in the match, disrupting England's promising attacking positions. The Kiwi pack controlled the set pieces and breakdown, preventing England from establishing consistent momentum.

Cam Roigard Impact After Coming Off Bench

Cam Roigard made a significant impact with a try-scoring performance after coming off the bench for New Zealand. He darted away from a maul in the second half, running right through England's Jack van Poortvliet to finish deftly. This try extended New Zealand's lead to 17 points, effectively ending England's hopes of a comeback. Roigard's energy and precision at scrum-half were vital in sealing the victory.

England Face Pressure Ahead of Six Nations Campaign

England will open their Six Nations campaign away to Ireland on a Friday night in Dublin in ten weeks. Head coach Steve Borthwick faces increased scrutiny after the loss to New Zealand at Twickenham. The team must improve significantly to compete against top-tier opposition in the upcoming tournament. The defeat highlighted ongoing struggles with discipline and attacking efficiency under intense rain conditions.