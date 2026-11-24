NZR CEO Steve Lancaster confirms full support for All Blacks coach Dave Rennie following record defeats by England and Wales, ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby has issued a statement of unwavering confidence in All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie, effectively ending early speculation regarding his tenure. The decision follows a turbulent period for the national team, which included a record-breaking defeat to England and a historic loss to Wales. These results have intensified scrutiny on the coaching staff as the squad prepares for the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

NZR Leadership Confirms Coaching Stability

NZR chief executive Steve Lancaster moved quickly to quell rumors about Rennie's future, stating publicly that the governing body stands firmly behind the coach. Lancaster told Radio New Zealand that he had explicitly communicated his full support to Rennie, emphasizing that there are no doubts within the organization about his ability to lead. He described the leadership structure as clear and confirmed that the players remain unified behind their coach despite the recent poor outcomes.

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Lancaster acknowledged that the performances over the last two weeks were deeply disappointing. He stressed the need to understand how these results occurred but maintained that the issue lies with the team's execution rather than the coaching appointment. The executive leadership remains convinced that Rennie is the correct individual to guide the All Blacks through their current challenges.

Historic Defeats Shake Professional Era Record

The confidence from management comes in the wake of two significant losses that have damaged the All Blacks' recent record. On Saturday, the team suffered a 37-12 defeat to England at Twickenham Stadium. This result stands as England's biggest margin of victory over New Zealand since the professional era began. It was a stark contrast to previous encounters and highlighted a severe decline in defensive resilience.

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Previously, the All Blacks had faced Wales in Cardiff, where they were stunned by a 35-28 victory in the Nations Championship. This result marked Wales' first win over New Zealand in 73 years. The back-to-back losses have placed the team in a precarious position, with the Rugby World Cup now less than a year away. The team has now lost five of their 12 Tests under Rennie, equalling their worst win-loss ratio in the professional era since he was appointed in March.

Rennie Accepts Full Accountability for Results

Speaking after the heavy defeat at Twickenham, Dave Rennie did not deflect criticism but instead accepted complete responsibility for the team's shortcomings. He told reporters that a coach is ultimately accountable for the results on the field. Rennie admitted that the team was not good enough during the matches and that he shares the blame for the performance.

Rennie described the team's output as being miles off the required standard. He expressed personal disappointment, noting that the current standing is not where the All Blacks want to be. The coach emphasized that while he takes ownership of the failures, the focus must shift to correcting these issues before the next major challenge. His candid admission reflects a desire to reset standards and rebuild trust with supporters.

Looking Ahead to Rematch and World Cup Prep

The All Blacks and England are scheduled to face each other again this weekend, providing an immediate opportunity for redemption. The outcome of this fixture will be critical in assessing whether the team can reverse their recent form. For New Zealand Rugby, the priority is to stabilize the squad and address the systemic issues that led to the historic losses.

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With the Rugby World Cup approaching, the margin for error has vanished. The management team and coaching staff must work together to ensure that the lessons from the defeats against England and Wales translate into improved performance. The coming weeks will test whether the stated support from NZR can convert into tangible results on the pitch, as the All Blacks aim to regain their status as top contenders in international rugby.