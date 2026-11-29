Justin Kluivert scored the winner just after the hour as Bournemouth extended their club-record winning streak to 11 matches with a 2-1 Premier League victory at Fulham. The result moved Marco Rose's side to within a point of the Champions League places, while Fulham remain mid-table after Alvaro Arbeloa's side conceded twice at Craven Cottage.

Bournemouth extended their club-record winning streak to 11 matches as Justin Kluivert scored a second-half winner in a 2-1 Premier League victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The result moved Marco Rose's side to within a point of the Champions League places. Their astonishing run is beginning to feel like it might never end, so confident and accomplished have they looked since they were last denied victory on October 10. They did not have it all their own way in west London.

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Fulham Level After Bassey Error

Fulham were good value for the 1-1 scoreline they took into half-time, with Rodrigo Muniz's penalty restoring parity after Marcus Tavernier had put the Cherries ahead after 21 minutes. The opener came following a terrible error by Calvin Bassey, a careless moment in possession that cost the hosts. Bassey, linked this week with a January move to Manchester United, lost his footing and presented the ball to Rayan, who powered forward.

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He slipped it wide to Evanilson, and his ball across goal was whacked in first-time by Tavernier. The ruthlessness with which Bournemouth punished the mistake encapsulated the way they are playing under Rose. Two months ago, Fulham might have folded at that point, but Alvaro Arbeloa's side are a wilier outfit than in those early weeks of the manager's tenure, and they were soon level.

Josh King was too quick in darting around the outside of Adrien Truffert, whose attempt at winning the ball was a mess. King went over Truffert's dangling leg for a penalty, and from the spot Muniz squeezed the ball beneath Djordje Petrovic. It had been a lively first half, and it continued in the same vein after the interval.

VAR Spares Bassey in Tight Call

VAR intervened to spare Bassey's blushes after an over-hit pass out of defence allowed Rayan in to lash into the net, the tightest of offside calls denying the Bournemouth forward. Still, it was hard to shake the feeling another Bournemouth goal was coming. So it proved. David Affengruber, so impressive in last week's draw at Manchester City, was not robust enough in challenging Alex Scott as he ran onto Tavernier's pass.

Scott was allowed a second opportunity to deliver the ball and made it count, Kluivert with the touch at the near post and Bournemouth led again. This time, the Cherries took greater care of their one-goal advantage. The Cottagers did carve out a chance when King was left in space at the end of a fast breakaway, Petrovic down quickly to beat the shot away.

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Bassey partially redeemed himself with a last-ditch tackle to prevent Alvaro Rodriguez from surely getting Bournemouth's third. It might have counted for more had a last-second goalmouth scramble in the visitors' box not come to nothing. Kluivert was dismissed for a second yellow card with the game's final act, but by then the points were won. Bournemouth's club-record streak now stands at 11 consecutive victories, a run that has lifted them into serious contention for a top-four finish. Fulham, meanwhile, were left to rue defensive errors that proved decisive.