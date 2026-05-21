News from Ireland

This news covers the political, social, and economic developments in Ireland.

On Friday voters in Dublin Central and in Galway West will be faced with long ballot papers, but The Irish Times/Fourteen Irish flotilla activists detained by Israel on way to Turkey after deportation from Israel Airbus , Air France found guilty of corporate manslaughter over 2009 crash in which three Irish doctors diedIrish Times political editor Pat Leahy gives his take on what’s happening in these two constituencies and predicts who will win.

Big countries propose centralising powers in EU-level financial regulator, leak shows Irish Army crew beats US military teams at their own game. Home of the late D’Unbelievables comedian and actor Jon Kenny for sale in Co Limerick Celtic Tiger-era shopping centre built at a cost of €25m by McNamara seeking €3m Skorts controversy confirmed female players have power. Now to use it Numbers working in construction jump 11.7% amid generally weak CSO jobs dat





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Ireland News Politics Activists Deportation Flotilla Airbus Air France Manslaughter Doctors Construction Economy Kenny Shopper Power

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